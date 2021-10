I appreciate that Darryl Nirenberg is willing to run for City Council. I agree we need multiple points of view and even agree with him on several issues. However, I will not even consider voting for him because he apparently feels he shouldn’t need to listen to me since I don’t live in his part of the city. Alexandria does not need a ward system. Every member of council works for me. I suspect most of you also want to feel free to talk to any of them.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 13 DAYS AGO