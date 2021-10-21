CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oberlin, OH

No shelter in the world

Marietta Times
 5 days ago

Most people want their private homes to be safe spaces, where they feel comfortable and safe living as their true selves. But going out into the real world presents a different challenge, where we lose the right to control who and what we might encounter. A student at Oberlin...

www.mariettatimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Sedalia Democrat

Warming Shelter looking for volunteers

During the cold winter months, people in need can go to the warming shelter located in the basement of St. Patrick’s Church for a hot meal and a warm place to sleep. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
ADVOCACY
bartlesvilleradio.com

Pawhuska Schools Renting Youth Shelter Building

Representatives from the City of Pawhuska recently met with the Pawhuska School District to see if they would be interested in renting the Youth Shelter Building in town. After discussion, Superintendent David Cash put an offer of using the building for five years at a rate of $700 per month. Cash explains how the building will be used.
PAWHUSKA, OK
Itemlive.com

Shelter in place in Nahant causes confusion

NAHANT — A shelter-in-place procedure put into effect at Johnson Elementary School last Friday while staff attended to an incident with a student prompted confusion among parents. The incident then The post Shelter in place in Nahant causes confusion appeared first on Itemlive.
NAHANT, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Oberlin, OH
Oberlin, OH
Education
Kankakee Daily Journal

Gift of God homeless shelter steps aside

KANKAKEE — When it comes to Kankakee County homeless finding shelter for the night, their choice will be singular. Fortitude Community Shelter, 240 S. Dearborn Ave., is now the only homeless shelter in the Kankakee-Bradley-Bourbonnais metro region as Gift of God Street Church leadership has announced it has closed its men’s shelter program.
KANKAKEE, IL
riverdalepress.com

CB8 questions shelter proposal

Joseph De La Cruz is covering housing for The Riverdale Press through Report For America, a national program from The GroundTruth Project that places emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report under-covered issues and communities. If you want to see more stories like this from Joseph, please make your tax-deductible...
BROOKLYN, NY
99.5 WKDQ

Town in Indiana Will Give you $7,000 and Free Grandparents to Move There

In need of some cash? Maybe a free baby-sitter to hang with your kids while you're at work? You can score all kinds of incentives if you move to Greensburg, Indiana. When you see a town hoping to pay you to move there... do you think, 'man that's an opportunity!' or... do you think, 'that must be a terrible idea if they're PAYING people to move there!'
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oberlin College#No Shelter#College Education
Sentinel

Shelter Services to host fundraiser

LEWISTOWN — Have you ever wondered what it is like to be homeless?. With cooperation from local community leaders, youth groups, and students, Shelter Services will set up a homeless encampment at Kishacoquillas Park to simulate just that. The event ìThe Great Escape from Homelessnessî will put community members in...
LEWISTOWN, PA
Marietta Times

Marietta City Schools needs new leadership on the school board

On November 2nd 2021, the citizens of Marietta city school district have a great opportunity to change the course of our diminishing school system and student enrollment declines. I feel the vacant spots would best be filled by established leaders in our community that would focus on financial responsibility, holding...
MARIETTA, OH
queenannenews.com

Volunteers needed at animal shelter in Interbay

Volunteers turned out at the Seattle Animal Shelter, 2061 15th Ave. W., in Interbay Saturday to deliver items donated from the Seattle Animal Shelter Foundation, https://seattleanimalshelterfoundation.org/. Its donors purchased more than 100 items from the shelter’s wish list that will help feed, train and comfort pets at the shelter waiting for their forever families. Volunteers also supported the shelter with a 'Pawsitive Projects' work party, where they washed windows, cleaned kennels, removed weeds from the dog path and assembled and sorted equipment. The shelter always welcomes new volunteers to help care for the more than 3,000 animals cared for at the shelter annually. Pet foster parents excited to work with dogs are especially needed. To learn more about the volunteering work, or to fill out an application, go to https://thescoop.seattle.gov/2021/08/19/animal-volunteer-heroes-volunteeroes-needed-at-seattle-animal-shelter/, or go to www.seattle.gov/animal-shelter/get-involved/volunteer.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Marietta Times

Showing Support

No doubt about it, Marietta City Schools is suffering a string of losing academic seasons– Ds and Fs on Ohio’s public report card. Of course, an institutional “system” can’t actually “suffer.” But people can suffer: struggling students who just need a little more hands-on instruction, many teachers whose teaching hours are reduced by serving breakfast and other distractions, scores of job seekers in the community who continue to search because a prospective employer looked at our schools and decided to locate elsewhere, and hundreds of voters who yearn to proudly boast about the excellent education offered to Marietta students. To meet this trend of academic failure, what has our “let’s stand united– no member should publicly disagree” school board done? Have they set challenging academic goals? Have they called for a shake-up in priorities? No, they’ve hired a “communications specialist.” Will better communications solve the real problem? No, cosmetics alone won’t alleviate the educational suffering in Marietta.
MARIETTA, OH
Marietta Times

Warren Local Board of Education discussed the mask mandate

VINCENT — At Tuesday’s meeting of the Warren Local Schools Board of Education, parents and members of the district attended the meeting to discuss the mask mandate. Superintendent Kyle Newton gave a presentation on the absences in the district. Newton explained that the Ohio Department of Health is planning on...
WARREN, OH
Morning Journal

Elyria brewery to host booster group fundraiser

Enjoy a cold beer and help some local musicians. The North Ridgeville Band Boosters are conducting a fundraiser on Oct. 28 at the Unplugged Brewery, 201 East Bridge Street. The event starts at 6 p.m. and wraps up at 9. Tim O’Neill, the owner of Unplugged, is a North Ridgeville...
ELYRIA, OH
Marietta Times

13 students make up college’s 2021 homecoming court

Marietta College’s student body will begin online voting for the 2021 Homecoming queen and king Tuesday, Oct. 19 — and this year the voting should be competitive with 13 candidates. The 2021 Homecoming Court is made up of eight queen candidates and five king candidates. Students can vote online at...
MARIETTA, OH
Rappahannock News

Letter: My father cares very deeply for the citizens of Rappahannock County

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. I am writing you concerning the upcoming election for the Board of Supervisors. I see that certain letters have been published, and certain articles are to be published, touching on the character of my father, David Konick, one of the candidates for the office.
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
Marietta Times

Heart Walk taking place today

PARKERSBURG — The American Heart Association has partnered with local businesses and community teams for the return of the in-person Mid-Ohio Valley Heart and Stroke Walk, happening today at City Park in Parkersburg. Registration for the event opens at 4:30 p.m. with the walk starting at 5:30 p.m. Funds raised...
PARKERSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy