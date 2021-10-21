No shelter in the world

No doubt about it, Marietta City Schools is suffering a string of losing academic seasons– Ds and Fs on Ohio’s public report card. Of course, an institutional “system” can’t actually “suffer.” But people can suffer: struggling students who just need a little more hands-on instruction, many teachers whose teaching hours are reduced by serving breakfast and other distractions, scores of job seekers in the community who continue to search because a prospective employer looked at our schools and decided to locate elsewhere, and hundreds of voters who yearn to proudly boast about the excellent education offered to Marietta students. To meet this trend of academic failure, what has our “let’s stand united– no member should publicly disagree” school board done? Have they set challenging academic goals? Have they called for a shake-up in priorities? No, they’ve hired a “communications specialist.” Will better communications solve the real problem? No, cosmetics alone won’t alleviate the educational suffering in Marietta.

MARIETTA, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO