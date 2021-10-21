CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 21, 2021

By Clayton Connick
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V59MG_0cXwX1zr00

Today is … National Reptile Awareness Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Questions Continue to Surround Who Alabama Will Face as Tennessee’s QB on Saturday

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: King Kong

Everything Nick Saban Said on Wednesday Ahead of Tennessee

To Alabama Football, the Third Saturday in October Hasn’t Lost its Luster

Nick Saban Offers Final Injury Update Heading into Tennessee Game

Visits and Showcases Headline a Massive Weekend for Tide Hoops

All Things Bama Podcast: After Win Over MSU, Has Alabama Found its Identity?

What Josh Heupel Had to Say About Alabama, Tennessee Rivalry

Nate Oats on Furman Transfer Noah Gurley: “He needs to be good for us this year”

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Soccer: Kentucky at Alabama, SEC Network + (7 p.m. CT)

Crimson Tide Results

• Alabama Men’s Golf concluded their fall season in a head-to-head match play with San Diego State, falling to the Aztecs in a 3-2 decision. Sophomore JP Cave and junior Canon Claycomb both won their head-to-head matchups. Alabama will not play again until the Seminole Invitational in Panama City, Florida on February 18.

• Alabama Volleyball lost to no. 23 Florida at home in straight sets. Kennedy Muckelroy led the game with 14 kills for the Crimson Tide. Alabama will play at South Carolina on Saturday at 2 p.m. CT.

Did you notice?

• Alabama class of 2022 linebacker commit Shawn Murphy is doing his own recruiting, trying to draw cornerback Earl Little Jr. and linebacker Shemar James to join him with the Crimson Tide.

• DJ Fluker was signed to the Raiders practice squad. That means Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Tony Brown, Lester Cotton, and Fluker are all on the Raiders practice squad now.

• After another clutch interception this weekend, Trevon Diggs has released merchandise for fans to purchase.

• Henry Ruggs III released ‘speed kills’ merchandise.

• Derrick Henry was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

• Bryce Young signed an NIL deal with Logan’s Road House.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 basketball season opener:

19 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

October 21, 1989: “In a battle of unbeatens, Alabama outlasted Tennessee 47-30 at legendary Legion Field in Birmingham. A CBS audience and overflow crowd watched Gary Hollingsworth complete 32 of 48 for 378 yards and Siran Stacy accumulate 317 all-purpose yards for the Crimson Tide. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I’ve seen a lot of great offensive linemen. The greatest was John Hannah.” -Bob Bell

Comments / 0

 

