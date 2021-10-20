Media Release 250

Horrifying surveillance footage shows the moment an intruder smashed his way into a house in Lake County, Tennessee, as a terrified mother and her baby hid inside.Keane Winchester, 26, says she and her two-year-old son, Memphis, were relaxing in their living room on 14 October when they heard some strange noises.“I heard a very loud bang, and it just wasn’t a normal bang,” Ms Winchester told WBBJ. “And then all of a sudden he started screaming, ‘Help, help!’”As the surveillance video shows, Ms Winchester was hearing the sounds of a man punching and ramming her window, groaning and screaming,...
Comments / 0