CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Media Release 250

police.birminghamal.gov
 8 days ago

The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a robbery investigation. Detectives requests assistance from the public in identifying the suspect in the attached photo. On Friday, October 15, 2021, the Ensley Seafood restaurant,...

police.birminghamal.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Lawrence Post

Woman shot her neighbor 5 times because she became angry after she overheard the victim verbally mistreating her child; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 37-year-old woman was sentenced to to 32 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder and menacing. The woman was sentenced on Thursday, prosecutors said. She allegedly shot her neighbor multiple times over a parenting dispute. The shooting left the 28-year-old victim in critical condition for weeks. Authorities say that at the time of her arrest, the defendant, Tiera Kelley, showed no remorse for nearly murdering her neighbor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seafood Restaurant#Crime Stoppers#Currency#Ensley Seafood#Mobile App
shreveportmag.com

Man shot and killed his girlfriend after she told him she was dissatisfied with him in their relationship and wanted to be with someone else

LOUISIANA – According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, this unfortunate incident occurred right after 1 a.m. early Tuesday morning. It happened in the 4500 block of Burbank Drive. East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting call. When the deputies arrived on scene, they found...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Washington Examiner

Cause of death for family that mysteriously died near Yosemite revealed

The Mariposa County sheriff’s department determined that a California family who died mysteriously while hiking near Yosemite in August died of “heat-related” issues. Jonathan Gerrish, Ellen Chung, and their one-year-old daughter Miju died of "hyperthermia and probable dehydration due to the environmental exposure," Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese announced Thursday. Searchers found the family on Aug. 17 after they were missing for two days following a hike in the Sierra National Forest. The cause of death for the family's dog is still unknown, but based on the condition of his remains, they believe he was "also possibly suffering from heat-related issues."
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

United Exec Jake Cefolia, Recently Found Dead in Woods, Was Under Criminal Investigation When He Vanished

Ed note: On Sunday, authorities in Illinois announced they had identified the remains of United Airlines Executive Jake Cefolia, who was reported missing in August 2020. According to a press release issued Sunday, Cefolia's remains were found in the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve in Lemont, Ill., about 25 miles outside of Chicago. Though his cause and manner of death are still under investigation, DuPage Forest Preserve Police Chief David Pederson said Cefolia was found hanging by a belt from a tree, adding there were no signs of foul play.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Horrifying video shows intruder breaking into house as mother and baby hid in bathroom

Horrifying surveillance footage shows the moment an intruder smashed his way into a house in Lake County, Tennessee, as a terrified mother and her baby hid inside.Keane Winchester, 26, says she and her two-year-old son, Memphis, were relaxing in their living room on 14 October when they heard some strange noises.“I heard a very loud bang, and it just wasn’t a normal bang,” Ms Winchester told WBBJ. “And then all of a sudden he started screaming, ‘Help, help!’”As the surveillance video shows, Ms Winchester was hearing the sounds of a man punching and ramming her window, groaning and screaming,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newstalk987.com

Former Police Officer Indicted on 14 Separate Charges Including Rape

A former police officer is indicted on 14 separate charges including rape. KPD Special Crimes Unit investigators were made aware of an incident involving 36 year-old Cassen Jackson-Garrison and a juvenile victim last month. Investigators were able to link Jackson-Garrison to at least two separate juvenile victims. A Knox County Grand Jury indicted Jackson-Garrison on multiple charges including sexual battery by an authority figure and aggravated statutory rape.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Pioneer Press

3 people found dead inside Farmington home, suspect arrested

Farmington police say officers who responded to a welfare check call at a townhome Wednesday night soon discovered a tragic scene: three adults dead inside, victims of a triple homicide. A 26-year-old suspect was taken into custody at the scene and booked into the Dakota County Jail early Thursday. Jail...
FARMINGTON, MN
Daily Mail

'I need guns, I need alcohol, and I need to kill all of these people': Female student, 15, is arrested for 'making explosives and plotting a mass shooting' at her Utah high school in 2024

A 15-year-old girl in Utah has been arrested for allegedly making explosives and planning a mass shooting at her high school. The Weber High School student was charged September 30 in 2nd District Juvenile Court in Ogden, Utah, with use of a weapon of mass destruction and a first-degree felony, according to court documents obtained by KSL.com.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WIBC.com

Woman Charged With Murder, Rape After Officers Shoot Man In Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Two people are dead in Evansville, one shot by police, after a drawn-out incident that started in the early afternoon on Tuesday. Police say Heidi Carter had met a woman on a dating app and invited her and her boyfriend over to her home where they engaged in drug use and sexual activity. But, as that was going on, Carter’s boyfriend, Carey Hammond, showed up and became angry. With Carter’s help, police say he tied up the man and then strangled and beat him.
INDIANA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Pastor Shot to Death at Compton Intersection

A 67-year-old associate pastor of a local Christian church was shot to death in a possible gang-related attack Sunday at an intersection in Compton, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The victim was identified by family as Reginald Moore. "He wanted to make sure we were safe...coming to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Shoplifters raid Chicago boutique in broad daylight, steal tens of thousands in luxury purses

Chicago thieves were seen on camera taking thousands of dollars worth of luxury purses from a store in the city. Video released by the Chicago Police Department shows two suspects brazenly taking purses from a Bottega Veneta location near the Magnificent Mile. The incident occurred on Oct. 11 around 2:54 p.m. and resulted in thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise, CWBChicago reported, citing the police video and a source.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy