Do we even want pre-pandemic work conditions?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot since 1942, when women flooded into the workplace in support...

wibwnewsnow.com

New Phone Dialing Rules Begin Sunday

It starts on Sunday – the way you dial your phone is changing. Kansans that live in area codes 785 or 620 have to use 10-digit dialing when making local calls. Local calls dialed with only seven digits will not go through, and a recording will inform you that your call cannot be completed as dialed.
Buffalo News

Pandemic Lessons: When do we know it's OK to listen to the science?

An enrapturing first date doesn’t guarantee a happy, lifelong marriage. A single great game doesn’t instantly win a high school athlete a Division I scholarship. One – or even two or three – hard-driving workouts won’t sculpt you into great shape. And a few studies supporting a specific approach to...
TheConversationCanada

Not as good as we want, not as bad as we’ve heard: Teen mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic

Let’s start with the obvious. Canada’s youth are experiencing disruptions to their lives like few others in recent history. And the present school year has not started off in the direction we had hoped, with unstable COVID-19 numbers, the uncertainty of school safety and the Delta variant. Headlines declare that isolation has caused youth mental health issues and that children’s mental health is being badly harmed by the pandemic. But are youth being impacted as negatively as the headlines would have us believe? Do we really have the data — past or present — to be making such declarations? What...
hbr.org

Research: Women Leaders Took on Even More Invisible Work During the Pandemic

The events of the last year and a half have put intense pressure on companies to do more to support employees and act on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Women leaders are meeting this moment and taking on the extra work that comes with it — but they’re not getting recognized or rewarded for it. As a result, this mission-critical work is in danger of being relegated to “office housework”: Necessary tasks and activities that benefit the company but go unrecognized, are underappreciated, and don’t lead to career advancement. That’s a main finding from the new 2021 Women in the Workplace report by LeanIn.org and McKinsey & Company, which I co-authored.
Washington Post

The pandemic made things even worse for working women over 40

Covid made things much harder for a lot of workers, but it has been financially devastating for many older women. One of the most defining and troubling aspects of the pandemic is how badly it has affected women. And now a new report from AARP finds that when you dig further into the numbers, the financial fallout from the pandemic has been more pronounced for mid-career and older workers.
Richmond County Daily Journal

Tom Campbell | Do we even want to go back to pre-pandemic work conditions?

Not since 1942, when women flooded into the workplace in support of the war effort, have we seen a worker revolution such as we are experiencing now. A just-released Duke Fuqua School of Business global survey of Chief Financial Officers reports job openings are at a 20-year high. Total employment today is 5 million below the pre-pandemic peak. How can this be explained in a growing economy?
Daily Mail

If we don't want to Zoom at Christmas, we MUST get jabbed: Vaccine Queen DAME KATE BINGHAM's powerful warning on the vaccine slowdown - and why it's so vital we all work together to halt Covid

Often, after a long and taxing day at work, I let off steam by going running in London’s parks. But at weekends, I like to go mountain biking in the beautiful Welsh hills, an exhilarating but somewhat risky pastime on the steep, rugged slopes. And in my long career as...
