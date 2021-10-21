CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Surge in violence merits response

restorationnewsmedia.com
 6 days ago

Are North Carolinians safer today than they were a decade...

restorationnewsmedia.com

wfdd.org

Nonprofit hosts rally in response to gun violence in Winston-Salem

Members of a newly formed nonprofit in Winston-Salem gathered together Sunday in response to a wave of shootings in the city. The Women’s Gun Violence Prevention Coalition says a grassroots effort can help solve the problem. Organizers say the rally was a chance to respond to violence with love. Karen...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
NBC Philadelphia

U. Del. Accused of Slow Response to Brutal Domestic Violence Attack

University of Delaware students are expressing outrage at the school’s response to an alleged off-campus domestic violence attack in which a fellow student is accused of beating a woman, spraying her eyes with spray paint and choking her unconscious. The attack started as a verbal argument Friday morning at an...
COLLEGES
leoweekly.com

Advocates Want To Improve Kentucky’s Response To Domestic Violence. So, They’ve Created A Survey.

The Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence has launched a statewide survey for Domestic Violence Awareness Month to better understand survivors experiences and needs. More than 45% of Kentucky women and more than 35% of men have experienced intimate partner violence. Katie French, senior program specialist for research at the Coalition,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News Talk 1490

Suspected White Supremacist Who Killed Unarmed African Immigrant Released On Bail After Delayed Arrest

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Have you ever pulled your car into a random driveway in order to turn around and drive back the other way? Of course, you have. It’s such a normal thing to do that most motorists do it without even having to give it a first thought, let alone a second. But, apparently, it’s the type of mundane, barely noticeable activity that can get you killed. And if your killer is a white man, he might be treated almost like he just barely committed a crime at all.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Vice

Anti-Vax Influencer and Failed Politician Now Intubated in ICU for COVID

One of Canada’s most prominent COVID-conspiracy theorists and anti-lockdown activists is reportedly in the midst of a desperate battle with COVID-19 in an intensive care unit. Mark Friesen—a prominent People Party of Canada candidate—is fighting pneumonia he got as a result of COVID-19 and is currently intubated, according to several...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
AGRICULTURE
CBS Miami

US Education Department To Take “Enforcement Action” If Florida Goes Forward With Defunding Broward And Alachua School Districts.

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Department of Education is taking seriously the threat of withholding money from the Broward and Alachua counties’ school districts over their mask policies. The Florida State Board of Education has ordered a reduction in state education aid to both school districts by the amount each receives as a federal Project SAFE grant award. Project SAFE is a federal grant program intended to help school districts improve student safety and well-being by advancing strategies to reduce transmission of COVID-19 in schools. In a letter to the state education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, Ian Rosenblum, U.S. Department of Education...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
Fortune

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen tells lawmakers the only way to fix the company is to partially destroy its business model

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Facebook should "slow down" how people use its platform in order to counteract disinformation, but it doesn't want to do so because it would mean a tiny reduction in profit, whistleblower Frances Haugen told a parliamentary committee in the United Kingdom on Monday.
INTERNET
The Independent

Anti-vaxx parents mock immunocompromised child speaking at school meeting

Parents reportedly jeered at an immunocompromised student after they spoke in favour of mask mandates at a school board meeting in Clovis, California, prompting the district to promise that changes will be made to ensure that everyone speaking at meetings feel safe. Buchanan High School senior Rami Zwebti was booed after they spoke during the meeting on Wednesday, The Fresno Bee reported. Zwebti identifies as non-binary, according to the outlet. “We sit here arguing about a piece of fabric that weighs 12 grams while millions of families lose their loved ones,” Zwebti said. “Set aside your pretentious arrogance and...
PUBLIC HEALTH

