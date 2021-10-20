Pope Francis Wrong About Corporate ‘Greed,’ and Inflation

The archbishop of the U.S. military said Tuesday that he does not believe soldiers should be required to get vaccinated against the coronavirus if they don’t want to. Archbishop for Military Services Timothy Broglio, appointed by Pope Benedict in 2007, said in a letter, “No one should be forced to receive a COVID-19 vaccine if it would violate the sanctity of his or her conscience.” By contrast, Pope Francis has advised Catholics to get the vaccine, calling immunization a moral duty to fellow human beings. Broglio has, however, said he supports Joe Biden’s order for all members of the military to get vaccinated, and he said that members of the military who do not receive the vaccine should wear masks and practice social distancing in order to “act in charity.” Each branch of the military is responsible for determining its own policy on religious exemptions to immunization.

MILITARY ・ 13 DAYS AGO