NFL

They Said It: The Tyus Bowser Show

By Glenn Clark
pressboxonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyus Bowser, Anthony Levine Sr. and Odafe Oweh recently shared some of their thoughts about the Ravens’ big early-season wins on “The Tyus Bowser Show.” Here’s what they had to say. “I looked at it like, ‘Man, he’s on the Lions logo! This is a very far kick!’ They...

pressboxonline.com

The Ringer

Seven Trades We’d Like to See Before the NFL Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline may not create quite the perennial upheaval that the NBA trade deadline does, but it’s still a fun midseason benchmark for the league. Which failed free agent acquisitions could help a competitor, like Yannick Ngakoue did for the Ravens last year? Which heavy contract could get dumped onto another roster, as was the case with Kwon Alexander going from the 49ers to the Saints in 2020? Which disgruntled star will force his way into a better situation, as Jalen Ramsey and Amari Cooper have done in recent seasons?
NFL
Anthony Levine
CBS Baltimore

Lamar Jackson Is A Leader On The Field. Mayor Scott Hopes He Can Fill A Similar Role Off It

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens enter their bye week 5-2 thanks in large part to the stellar play of quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has so far accounted for 2,423 yards of total offense. Asked earlier in the season why teams should never count out the Baltimore Ravens, wide receiver Marquise Brown responded simply, “Because we got Lamar Jackson.” Mayor Brandon Scott feels the same way, recalling the Ravens’ miraculous comeback win against the Indianapolis Colts during an interview with The Undefeated. “Everyone in the country felt there was no way the Ravens could win, but what happened? We had Lamar Jackson,” Scott...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s epic 3-word reaction to breaking Dan Marino record

In true Lamar Jackson way, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback is not making a big deal out of breaking Dan Marino’s incredible record. After leading the Ravens to a huge 34-6 win over the streaking Los Angeles Chargers, Jackson officially broke Marino’s record for the most wins by a starting QB before turning 25 years old. The Baltimore superstar recorded his 35th career victory to claim the solo record.
NFL
pressboxonline.com

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Reminds Qadry Ismail Of This Old Ravens Foe

After the Ravens’ 41-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals Oct. 24, former Ravens receiver Qadry Ismail compared Bengals star rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase to an old foe. Ismail, 50, was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 1993 NFL Draft. From there, Ismail played for the Vikings (1993-1996), Miami Dolphins (1997) and New Orleans Saints (1998) before playing in Baltimore (1999-2001) and winning Super Bowl XXXV.
NFL
pressboxonline.com

Against All Odds: Stan ‘The Fan’ Charles’ Week 7 NFL Picks

Without any cockiness at all, I have to admire my early-season work so far. This is a short card of only 12 Sunday/Monday games. We’ll tread carefully, but I’ll deliver a few delicious picks. Spreads are provided by FanDuel. Cincinnati (4-2) at Baltimore Ravens (5-1) Line: Baltimore -6.5 This is...
NFL
pressboxonline.com

RB Latavius Murray, WR Sammy Watkins Ruled Out For Ravens’ Game Against Bengals

Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins will miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury, and running back Latavius Murray also has been ruled out for the AFC North showdown between the Ravens (5-1), winners of five straight, and the resurgent Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) at M&T Bank Stadium Oct. 24.
NFL
Baltimore Ravens
NFL
Football
Sports
pressboxonline.com

Will The Ravens Win The AFC North?

With the Ravens on a bye week, Stan “The Fan” Charles and Glenn Clark share their predictions for whether Baltimore will end up winning the AFC North. Plus, they pick their NFL lock winners and losers for Week 8. Photo Credit: Kenya Allen/PressBox.
NFL
pressboxonline.com

Five Takeaways From The Ravens’ 41-17 Loss To The Bengals

BALTIMORE — Throughout the first six games of the season, the Ravens had fashioned a couple of remarkable comebacks and escapes en route to a 5-1 record, tied for the best start franchise history. But in their first AFC North matchup of the season, the Ravens’ flaws were badly exposed...
NFL
pressboxonline.com

Glenn Clark: 5-2 Start But Serious Problems? Both Things Can Be True For Ravens

I’d compare it to having to get home from a business trip in Phoenix in time for Thanksgiving. You can’t get a direct flight so, strange as it sounds, you have to connect in New York. The cross-country flight is smooth and has very few people on it, allowing you to stretch your legs. The flight leaving New York, however? You’re stuck between a screaming child and a screaming drunk. You’re forced to taxi for hours, de-plane, then re-plane only to find out your new seat neighbors are a person who apparently doesn’t believe in the idea of deodorant and someone who REALLY wants to tell you about a video they saw on the internet that proves COVID isn’t real. The flight is rockier than Sylvester Stallone’s filmography. The gas masks pop down at one point. You’re forced to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia, but good news! After waiting five hours at the airport, they’re going to give you a 5 a.m. school bus ride back to Baltimore.
NFL

