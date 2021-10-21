CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Candies and a washing machine? You'll never believe what these stars bought with their first pay check

By Bang Showbiz
Watauga Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGetting your first pay check is a big, and proud, moment in anyone's life. Have a...

www.wataugademocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Henry County Daily Herald

You’ll Never Believe What This Golden Retriever Used To Look Like | The Dodo

This dog was found chained in a tunnel, and he was so dirty and injured you couldn't even tell what breed he was. Watch him blossom into his beautiful golden fur!. Join Clifford the Big Red Dog for the BIGGEST family comedy of the year when #CliffordMovie hits theatres and Paramount+ November 10. Watch trailer: https://thedo.do/cliffordmovie.
ANIMALS
imdb.com

You'll Never Guess What Pop Star Vitamin C Is Up to Now

Former pop singer Vitamin C has plenty to smile about these days. Known for such late 1990s hits as "Smile" and "Graduation," the 49-year-old showbiz stalwart, whose goes by her real name, Colleen Fitzpatrick, is now a music executive for Netflix. During an interview with Variety that published on Tuesday, Oct. 19, she explained how she went from performing on stage with brightly colored hair to working behind-the-scenes on music for streaming projects. After her performing career slowed down, Colleen started a production company called Vcr in 2006, where she worked with such stars as Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato. In 2012, Colleen became...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candies#Washing Machine
bmoreart.com

Litscope: Libra & ‘You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey’

This is getting to you a bit late (I’m still blaming this tough Mercury retrograde), but at least I’ve come bearing good news. Four planets will soon station direct after months of retrograde: Pluto, Saturn, Jupiter, and Mercury. Without getting too into the weeds here, the gist is that after a summer full of rethinking and slowdowns, things are clearing up. Think of planetary retrogrades like cloudy skies. Now the clear blue skies will be visible and life will feel a little lighter. Mercury goes direct on October 19.
ASTRONOMY
KIDO Talk Radio

You’ll Never Guess Which Beloved Spooky Sitcom Star Lives in Idaho

There are a lot of celebrities who either come from Idaho, have homes in Idaho, or visit Idaho on vacation. Aaron Paul is from Emmett. Dick Van Dyke is not from Idaho, but Dick Wesson is. Marie Osmond's mother, Olive, was born in Idaho and her house still stands today as a bit of a tourist attraction. Henry Winkler likes to fish here and snapped some awesome shots of himself on a boat while smoking a cigar. Dax Sheppard and Kristen Bell vacationed through here earlier this year.
IDAHO STATE
929nin.com

This Bakery Is a Martha Stewart Favorite. You’ll Never Guess Where It Is

When Martha Steward puts her stamp of approval on something, people sit up and take notice. So it was with little fanfare but much joy that the owner of Goldenrod Pastries got the thumbs up from the Domestic Goddess herself. An inclusive gluten-free bakery in Lincoln, Nebraska, known for its gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan pastries, Goldenrod stands for the fact that no matter what dietary restrictions you may have, you can feel welcomed and appreciated, and still be able to enjoy your favorite treats.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

What is Dalgona Candy and should you try to make it?

While Dalgona Candy might be a child’s game in Squid Game, it is more than just part of a cookie crumble challenge. As more and more people binge the popular Netflix show, it has sparked a craving to learn more about this particular honeycomb treat, how to make it and where to buy it.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? The most exciting game you'll never understand

THE BATTLEFIELD — I am now questioning everything I know, desperately trying to figure out why on earth things like the Super Bowls attract tens of millions of viewers, why anyone tunes into the NBA Finals, why billions around the globe are obsessed with soccer. I'm trying to understand why...
NFL
Mashed

Here's What Travis Barker Really Eats In A Day

With their "Food Diaries: Bite Size" web series, Harper's BAZAAR gets all the dirt on what a typical day of eating looks like for many different celebrities, from musicians like Grimes to actresses like Awkwafina. The daily run-down looks dramatically different from person to person, with some favoring home-cooking while others dine out all the time, some preferring structured plans where they eat similar things on a regular basis and others approaching their daily nourishment with a more spontaneous attitude. One of the latest stars to share their typical diet is drummer Travis Barker, who most will know best from his many years with the band Blink-182 — although some reality television lovers may recognize him as Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend (via Us Weekly).
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Meghan Markle Struggling To Hide 'Bloated Body' After Pregnancy? Duchess Tried Hard Using These As Cover [Report]

Meghan Markle is suspected of hiding her post-pregnancy body by using unflattering, baggy clothes to soften her silhouette. After getting spotted by paparazzi in New York City, a report talked about how the Duchess of Sussex is trying so hard to cover up and hide her figure using strategically picked outfits. However, some of the publications have claimed that Meghan has epically failed to hide anything from the public.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Bride's plan to send letters to family telling them they're NOT invited to her wedding is branded 'tacky' and 'tasteless' - but do you agree?

A bride's plan to send letters to relatives who did not make the cut for her wedding has been slammed as 'tacky' and 'tasteless'. Seeking advice in the Australian Facebook group, Modern Wedding, the woman asked if there is a 'nice' way to tell family members who might expect to be included that they have not been invited to her special day.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Bored Panda

“The Stupid Police”: This Page Shares People’s Dumbest Moments Online (40 Pics)

Think of the internet as the Wild West. It’s a place to share whatever you think of virtually anything, post things that you want, and engage in stuff that interests you, all in the comfort of your home. And while it’s our go-to place for connection, news and information, communication and work, people are different and so is the content.
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Torn apart by hate... brought back together by love 40 years later: Web search reunites teenage sweethearts who split after their parents disapproved of mixed-race romance

A couple who were forced apart as teenagers because of racism are getting married nearly 40 years later – after reuniting through Facebook. Penny Umbers, 60, told yesterday how she was giving up life in the UK as an executive assistant to live with Mark Bethel, 61, in the Bahamas.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy