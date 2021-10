STATE COLLEGE — A loss to Iowa notwithstanding, No. 7 Penn State remains in contention for a shot at the Big Ten East crown. The Nittany Lions are 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the conference as they head into their mid-season idle week. The first half of the season saw Penn State play three teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 at the time. They’ve been rewarded by ascending 12 spots to their current ranking in the AP poll.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO