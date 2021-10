It is a relevant fact that riding a motorcycle, by the very nature of it, is objectively more dangerous than driving a car. You have two small contact patches with the pavement instead of four larger ones, you are exposed to the elements instead of wrapped in metal and glass, and you are smaller than the average vehicle on American roads, which some people may not be looking out for. There are many ways to mitigate the risks, however one of the most important things to have while riding is dedicated and specialized motorcycle insurance.

