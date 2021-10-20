Constituents file petition application to recall assembly Member Jamie Allard

Q. My mother passed away with no will. She was unmarried and is survived by me and my two sisters. How do I become the one who makes the decision on her estate?. A. When someone dies without a will (intestate) the law determines who is to serve as personal representative (the “PR," formerly known as “executor”). The first priority with right to serve is the spouse. Since in your case there is no spouse, the heirs have an equal right to serve as personal representative.

LAW ・ 5 DAYS AGO