The voters in Juneau cast their ballots in September and October for the Oct. 5 municipal election. But for 339 Juneau voters, their votes arrived, but did not get counted. That is because when they were delivered to the counting office in Anchorage — the same one run by the Anchorage Municipal Clerk and used for Anchorage elections — there was no U.S. Post Office cancellation on them. There was no way to determine when those ballots had been mailed.

3 DAYS AGO