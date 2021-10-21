CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
While enforcing law and order in Afghanistan, the Taliban have challenges

By Himanshu Sharma
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the Taliban have assumed control of Afghanistan, affiliates of the Islamic State in Khorasan, Syria, and Iraq have emerged as a major threat to the country’s public safety. According to The Washington Post, the Taliban has been unable to contain militants who have incited a number of attacks...

Malala Yousafzai tells Taliban: Reopen Girls’ Schools in Afghanistan Immediately

Malala Yousafzai, a Nobel Laureate from Pakistan, has urged Afghanistan’s Taliban leadership to reopen secondary schools for powerful girls as soon as possible. In an open letter to the new ruler of the war-torn country, she made this request. “To the Taliban leadership,” Yusafzai and other Afghan women’s rights advocates...
USA Today

Taliban says US will provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD — The U.S. has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to a desperately poor Afghanistan on the brink of an economic disaster, while refusing to give political recognition to the country's new Taliban rulers, the Taliban said Sunday. The statement came at the end of the first direct talks between...
Crypto Use Surges in Afghanistan Amid Taliban Takeover

The use of cryptocurrencies has surged in Afghanistan, as traditional financial systems fail amidst the Taliban’s takeover of the country. As the Taliban’s seizure of the nation’s capital Kabul grew increasingly likely over the summer, Afghanistan’s central bank withdrew hard currency reserves from its vaults. Subsequently, the U.S. halted shipments of dollar bills, while local banks imposed capital controls.
US should have pushed ex-Afghan president Ghani harder: Khalilzad

The United States did not put enough pressure on former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani to share power with the Taliban, Zalmay Khalilzad, who recently resigned as US envoy to Afghanistan, said in an interview broadcast Sunday on CBS. The Afghan-born Khalilzad, speaking for the first time since his resignation was announced on October 18, also expressed reservations about the decision by the Biden administration to lift conditions on the withdrawal deal he had negotiated with the Islamist insurgents during the administration of President Donald Trump. The agreement signed on February 29, 2020 between Washington and the Taliban -- which excluded Ghani's government in Kabul -- paved the way for the US to end its longest war. But it was "a conditions-based package" that included negotiations between the insurgents and Kabul, as well as a permanent, comprehensive cease-fire, Khalilzad said.
Syria
Afghanistan
Public Safety
Iraq
Deputy Prime Minister Hanafi of Afghanistan meets with a UN official to discuss humanitarian help and the banking system

Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi discussed the country’s position and humanitarian aid in a meeting with the UN ambassador to Afghanistan. Hanafi met Deborah Lyons and discussed the country’s condition and the banking sector, according to a report from Tolo News. Saturday, PM deputy Abdul Salam Hanafi met...
Scott Morrison calls for increased international pressure on the Taliban to avoid a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan as it is revealed more than 100,000 nationals have applied to resettle in Australia

Australia has urged countries to continue international support to Afghanistan citizens living under Taliban rule, following an overnight meeting of G20 leaders. Prime Minister Scott Morrison attended the virtual summit hosted by the Italian prime minister. Mr Morrison urged leaders to maintain international diplomatic pressure on the Taliban to live...
Chinese, Taliban representatives to meet in Qatar

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet with Taliban representatives during a trip this week to the Persian Gulf nation of Qatar an official said Monday. The talks during Wang’s visit, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, are the latest high-level contact between the sides and will “provide an opportunity to have an in-depth exchange of views on Afghanistan’s situation and issues of joint concern,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing. Beijing long opposed operations by U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan — with which it shares a narrow border — while benefiting from the...
