CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros bash Red Sox again, head home up 3-2 in ALCS

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gGjPn_0cXwLGiz00

BOSTON -- Framber Valdez gave the Houston Astros the kind of start they desperately needed in their biggest moment of the season Wednesday night.

Valdez kept the Boston bats at bay with eight innings of one-run, three-hit ball as Houston coasted to a 9-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox to take a 3-2 lead in the American League Championship Series.

Prior to Valdez’s outing, the Astros’ starters had allowed 16 runs (14 earned) in a combined 6 2/3 innings over the first four games of the series. None of the four -- including Valdez himself in Game 1 -- had made it past the third inning.

In his Game 1 start, Valdez yielded three runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks in 2 2/3 innings during an eventual 5-4 Houston win.

“I felt humiliated after that first outing and I set my mind on not letting that happen again,” Valdez said through an interpreter. “I did everything I could to work as hard as I possibly could to come back and have success in this outing, because I didn’t want to feel something like that again.”

At age 27, Valdez (1-0) became the youngest starter to log eight or more innings while allowing one run or none in a postseason starts since Madison Bumgarner did so for the San Francisco Giants in 2016.

Yordan Alvarez (3-for-5) provided the offensive punch for the Astros, hitting a second-inning solo homer before adding a two-run double in Houston’s five-run sixth. Yuli Gurriel also had three RBIs while Jose Siri had a two-run single and Michael Brantley drove in a run.

Houston will look to close out the best-of-seven series when it shifts back to Texas for Game 6 on Friday night. Game 7, if necessary, would be played Saturday.

Game 5 winners in best-of-seven postseason series that were tied after four games have gone on to win the series 70 percent (44 of 63) of the time.

“We lost the (Game 3), but we were able to get the next two,” Alvarez said through an interpreter regarding the Astros’ three-game run in Boston. “Now we’ve got to go home and just look for one game, and we hope to be able to do it to win it all.”

Rafael Devers had a solo homer and a single for the Red Sox. It was the eighth career postseason home run for the 24-year-old third baseman, who tied Mickey Mantle, Albert Pujols and Houston’s Carlos Correa for the most ever before turning 25.

After totaling five hits in a 9-2 loss in Game 4 Tuesday, the Red Sox finished with just three on Wednesday. Boston racked up 22 hits and outscored Houston 21-8 while winning Games 2 and 3.

“We got to win two games to go to the World Series. That’s the bottom line,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “It’s not the first time we’ve been in this situation that is a must-win. We did it in (game) 162, and we did it in the wild-card game.”

Sale fell to 1-3 in his postseason career after allowing four runs (two earned) on three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

“I was good for five (innings), and then I sucked for one,” Sale said. “(We’re) not in a good spot going back to Houston. There’s no denying that, but this team has won two games in the playoffs back-to-back before, and we think we can do it again.”

Alvarez’s sixth-inning double made it 3-0 before Gurriel added an RBI double and Siri smacked a two-run single.

Brantley’s RBI single in the seventh made it 7-0 before Devers homered later in the inning. Gurriel’s two-out, two-run single in the ninth capped the scoring.

--Gethin Coolbaugh, Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
papercitymag.com

Jose Altuve Enjoys a Quiet Moment With His Wife After Shutting Up the Mouthy White Sox — Inside a Sweet, Subdued Astros Celebration

CHICAGO — Jose Altuve does not need a champagne bath. Or a big clubhouse party Right now, the man who powers baseball’s most underrated modern dynasty just wants a hug from his wife, So that is what Altuve looks for when he gets back onto the field after a spirited, but brief and anything but over-the-top Astros clubhouse celebration.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Independent

Major League Baseball has shown its real face — so don’t root for anyone in the World Series

Remember April, when Major League Baseball (MLB) pulled this year’s All-Star game from Georgia to protest the state’s new restrictive voting law? At the time MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said, “I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft. Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”But that was six months ago, an eternity in this country’s short attention span. Tonight’s opening game in the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros will...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Framber Valdez
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Mickey Mantle
Person
Madison Bumgarner
Person
Michael Brantley
Person
Rafael Devers
CBS Boston

Carlos Correa On Alex Cora’s Emotions With Daughter: ‘I Know What They’ve Been Through’

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Alex Cora was certainly guilty of participating in a sign-stealing scheme executed by the 2017 Houston Astros en route to their World Series championship. Then the bench coach of the Astros, Cora has admitted as much numerous times since MLB handed out punishment last April. Yet, the punishment was certainly distributed disproportionately. Despite MLB determining the operation was “player-driven and player-executed,” there were no players punished. Only Cora, then-manager A.J. Hinch, and then-GM Jeff Luhnow, were suspended after the investigation. The only player to suffer any consequences was Carlos Beltran, who had been named the...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-MVP has message to haters about Jose Altuve

Jose Altuve has probably heard more boos during the MLB postseason than any other player in the league. The fan treatment stems from his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal, but one former AL MVP thinks the critics need to pipe down. Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson, who...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox fans use profane Jose Altuve chant during Game 3

Jose Altuve was targeted by Boston Red Sox fans with a profane chant during Game 3 of the ALCS at Fenway Park on Monday night. Red Sox fans could be heard chanting, “f— Altuve” during Game 3. The chants began early in the game, according to reporters in attendance. The chants continued even in the third inning after Altuve was unable to pick a throw that bounced into second while covering the bag.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Houston Astros#The Boston Red Sox#The San Francisco Giants
FanSided

Jose Altuve’s ridiculous slide proves he’s a gymnast in his spare time (Video)

Jose Altuve had an epic slide into home plate for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS. The Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox are battling in Game 1 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park, except right now it’s not much of a battle. The game is unraveling quickly for the White Sox, while everything is going right for the Astros. Houston’s second baseman Jose Altuve had an incredible slide into home plate that resulted in him completely avoiding Chicago’s catcher Yasmani Grandal.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
FanSided

Astros hosed by umpires as Jose Altuve wrongly called out (Video)

A Jose Altuve single would’ve kept the Astros alive in the top of the fifth inning in ALCS Game 4 but the umpires hosed Houston instead. The Houston Astros entered Game 4 of the ALCS in dire need of a win over the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, the umpire crew at Fenway Park wasn’t trying to do them any favors.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Astros get bad news on star player’s health for potential World Series

The Houston Astros are well-positioned to return to the World Series. However, if they get there, they’ll likely have to take care of business without their ace. Lance McCullers Jr., who has not pitched in the ALCS due to forearm discomfort, is still not throwing, according to manager Dusty Baker. That likely means he won’t be ready for the World Series if the Astros advance.
MLB
Reuters

Reuters

208K+
Followers
228K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy