CDC Confirms New Delta Subtype 'AY.4.2' Has Been Identified in The US

By HILARY BRUECK, BUSINESS INSIDER
sciencealert.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new coronavirus descendant related to Delta, called AY.4.2, is being closely monitored by scientists in the US, UK, and Israel. AY.4.2 is still "very rare" in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). "It is well below 0.05 percent of all our sequenced...

