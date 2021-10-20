Internet needed

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackernoon

The Future of the Internet: Privacy, Censorship, and Equality

Viktor Tron is the founder and team lead of the Ethereum Swarm project. The Swarm project aims to provide an infrastructure for a global digital society. Tron: Decentralized storage is needed for the future of the internet. He also shared insights about the inner workings of Swarm, its strong points, and how the project is crucial for the future of decentralization. Swarm requires payment for the retrieval, upload and storage of content, and allows users to share their data with advertisers in the process of earning income.
Newsday

The fragile internet is a threat to the economy

It has been a rough few months for the internet. In June, Fastly Inc.’s content delivery network failure forced some of the world’s biggest e-commerce and media websites offline. Later, there were massive data breaches at T-Mobile US Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.’s Twitch streaming service. And last week, Facebook Inc.’s main social network, Instagram and WhatsApp were down for about six hours. Then on Friday, it happened again — albeit more briefly.
nbc11news.com

Broadband internet coming to Collbran

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Thanks to a grant from The Mesa County Federal Mineral Lease District, the town of Collbran will be getting fiber optic broadband internet. During the pandemic the town of Collbran found that their internet service was inadequate and couldn’t fill the needs of the schools, hospital, or support new businesses that wanted to settle in the area.
northernstar.info

Internet memes can spread misinformation

From a grumpy cat to a pessimistic Sean Bean from “Lord of the Rings,” we’ve all become accustomed to internet memes and their humor. However, their harmless nature has been perverted and used to convey false information on social media. With their effect being hazardous in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and 2020 presidential election, people need to realize that internet memes aren’t fact and can do great harm if recklessly used.
Slate

Future Tense Newsletter: We Need More Low-Stakes Rules for Internet Conduct

Sign up to receive the Future Tense newsletter every other Saturday. We need more rules on the internet. I’m not talking about regulation or liability or online civility or anything important and big-picture like that. I’m talking about the absolute least consequential parts of the internet possible. Specifically, things like...
New Haven Register

Everything You Need to Know Before Deleting Yourself From the Internet

A few weeks ago, the world went silent(ish). On Monday, October 4, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down for about six hours due to a change in Facebook’s server configuration, leaving millions of users locked out of their accounts for a significant period of time — a first since 2019.
wcgazette.com

Fiber optic internet available in Palouse

PALOUSE - The internet got a lot faster in Palouse on Oct. 15. Ziply™ Fiber and the Port of Whitman County began providing full fiber optic service to residents and businesses. "The network enables 'Gig-speed' or Gigabit fiber internet, streaming TV, and fiber-based phone services for the first time in...
Antelope Valley Press

Senators examine Internet platforms

WASHINGTON — Senators put executives from YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat on the defensive Tuesday, questioning them about what they’re doing to ensure young users’ safety on their platforms. Citing the harm that can come to vulnerable young people from the sites — ranging from eating disorders to exposure to sexually...
leelanaunews.com

Correction:

The October 21 Enterprise article: County Board odds and ends mistakenly attribute $11,625 for the Leelanau County Sheriffs budget approval of a uniform and gun allowance. The correct figure for this approval is $2,175. An active subscription to the Leelanau Enterprise is required to access this content. Please login below...
leelanaunews.com

Omena Bay Country Store plans progressing

The Omena Women’s Club (OWC) gathered at the home of Judy Smart for their October meeting. Joey Bensley was the co-hostess. OWC President Kim Armbruster introduced the guest speaker, Amy Murphy. Amy and her husband Kevin own the New Bohemian Café in Northport, and will soon be opening a country store in Omena. They are moving into the premises of […]
leelanaunews.com

Housing need is real, action needed

A regional nonprofit organization known as Housing North put on yet another fine “summit” last week so people throughout their 10-county service area could share ideas about how we can all “create housing solutions” in our communities that will fit the needs of “people of all income levels.” Indeed, there has been a great deal of jawboning going on for […]
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden Government to Send $1400 Worth of 6 Child Tax Credit Instalments!

The good news to all Americans is that this week, a $1400 stimulus payment has been sent out by the US. government. More similar checks are been processed to be out soon e.g. the three smaller stimulus checks; according to reports, the latter stimulus check will be disbursed on Friday, October 15.
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
BGR.com

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
techgig.com

Google bans 150 dangerous apps; see full list, uninstall now

Google has banned another 150 dangerous apps from its Google Play Store . These 150 malicious SMS scam apps on Play Store were part of a campaign called UltimaSMS wherein malicious actors sign victims up for expensive premium SMS services that earns them money while ultimately leaving victims facing big losses.
hackaday.com

Vintage Radio Gets Internet Upgrade

There’s nothing quite like vintage hardware, and the way it looks and works is something that can be worth celebrating. [Old Tech. New Spec] did that with his loving modification of a 1964 Dansette portable radio, bringing it into the modern era by giving it the ability to play Internet radio stations while keeping all the original controls and appearance. As he says, you’d hardly know it has been modified unless you turned it on.
The Independent

7 best VPN services for streaming securely in 2021

A VPN, or a virtual private network, is a little tool that masks your internet identity inside a virtual tunnel, hiding your IP address from your internet service provider, websites and other prying eyes. When you use one, an encrypted connection is established between your device and a server somewhere in the world, tricking everyone into thinking you’re browsing from a different location.The use of VPNs has been growing astronomically over the past few years, especially with employees moving to a hybridised remote working environment.As Rick McElroy, principal cybersecurity specialist at cloud computing company VMware explains, VPNs are a...
BGR.com

Best cell phone deals for October 2021

Premium cell phones like the iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S21 seem to garner all the attention. There’s no question that they’re fantastic devices, and they’re worth every penny. But unless you have a new phone to trade in for a big credit, they’re quite expensive. Not everyone wants to spend $1,000 or more on a smartphone, after all. And the good news is you definitely don’t have to. There are so many excellent cell phone deals available right now, and new ones will appear all month long in October. We’re going to show you all the best smartphone offers...
