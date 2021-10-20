Campground …misnomer

PAGE, AZ – Beginning next Sunday, October 31, winter season operational changes will be implemented at the Lone Rock Primitive Campground. The micro flush toilets, restrooms, and showers will be closed for the season and no potable water will be available. The vault toilets and RV dump will remain open and primitive camping will be available throughout the winter months. Campers are also encouraged to provide their own portable toilet system. Due to fluctuating lake levels, it is prohibited to bury waste of any kind on the beach. Fees apply and may be paid at the self-service machine located at the entrance station.
