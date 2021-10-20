Campground …misnomer

Trick-or-treaters can get a head start on Halloween festivities with help from the Friends of Lake Darling. The Lake Darling State Park campgrounds is host to a trick or treat event from 4-6 p.m. tonight with campers decorating their campsites and members of the Friends of Lake Darling handing out candy. Friends of Lake Darling President Bob Shepherd says that the event has been gaining more and more popularity over the past few years. He shares why the group continues to host this event each year, “It’s bringing in kids at a very important age to see the importance of Lake Darling State Park. And how much the conservation and how much the spirit of Lake Darling is a part of that park. It gives them a chance to see it as youth and then they can come back as adults with their kids.”

