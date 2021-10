Public Land Water Access Association (PLWA) has taken action in District Court to force the Ravalli County Commissioners to take down a locked gate on Hughes Creek Road up the West Fork. The non-profit organization warned the County Commissioners in a letter last September that if the Board did not take any action to remove the obstruction by October 16, they would assume that the county was not going to act. The organization emphasized in its letter that the law actually requires the county to remove any obstacle blocking a public road “immediately.” They are not waiting any longer. The complaint for declaratory judgement & petition for alternative writ of mandamus was filed on October 22, in the Montana Twenty First Judicial District Court.

RAVALLI COUNTY, MT ・ 7 HOURS AGO