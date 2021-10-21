CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Our view: Keep momentum going on government transparency in New York

By The Citizen Editorial Board
 5 days ago

Gov. Kathy Hochul this week signed into law a measure requiring documents that are going to be discussed at open meetings in New York to be made available on request or posted on the government's website at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. It's unfortunate that the law...

Our Views: Work harder to keep free flow of information about government, good or bad

The federal Freedom of Information Act, which dates to 1966, is intended to give the public information about the Byzantine goings-on inside the United States government. It is used by journalists and citizens alike to request documents that might shed light on the government all of us are paying for — the way it grants permits to industry, pays for services after a natural disaster, prosecutes its citizens.
Our View: Redressing the government

You really feel for our local elected officials sometimes, considering what they go through. Of course, this isn’t a majority of the time, or even a plurality of time. Just sometimes, you see what their job entails, and you think, I’m glad that’s not me. Two cases in point: A...
New York City, NY
Cayuga County, NY
New York State
Cayuga County, NY
New York City, NY
Our view: Say 'no' to Democrats' redistricting power grab

In addition to all of the important decisions voters will make this election season about candidates for local offices, this year's ballots have a series of statewide propositions that would require voter approval to become enshrined in the state's Constitution. The first proposal is perhaps the most important, because it...
Crime keeps rising, yet New York's politicians keep making things worse

Murders are back up to last year’s recent-record level, the NYPD’s progress this summer lost to a later surge. Subway crime is soaring, led by a 50 percent jump in grand larcenies and an 18 percent spike in robberies. But Mayor Bill de Blasio remains . . . blasé, insisting he’s already fixed the subway by sending more cops underground. “We surged NYPD officers into the subways over the last year, highest levels we had seen in decades, had a huge impact,” he said Tuesday.
Transparent Citizens, Invisible Government

Editors' Note: In 2004, Elaine Scarry described in Boston Review how the Patriot Act inverts the Constitution's commitment to government transparency and citizen opacity. Laws and official actions, Scarry explained, are to be visible for all to see, while individual lives are to be out of government's sightlines. With the recent revelation that the National Security Agency, following authority supposedly granted by the Patriot Act, has been secretly collecting information on millions of Americans, Scarry's idea has been echoed by numerous observers and reporters, such as Glenn Greenwald. What follows is an excerpt from her 2004 story, Resolving to Resist.
Letter: York should vote for transparency and candor

It is disconcerting and disappointing, to put it mildly, to learn from the Oct. 20 edition of The York Weekly that two of the candidates running for office in the Nov. 2 election cannot or will not articulate to the electorate their thoughts and positions on the issues that dominate current civil discourse.
Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Oct. 29

The worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us when COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. But over the past year, the battle against the disease has continued. A new, fast-spreading variant hit the country at the same time vaccination rates slowed, causing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket back up over the summer. As a result, many U.S. officials have introduced COVID vaccine mandates to help keep citizens safe. In several major cities, including New York City, proof of vaccination is required just to enter most indoor spaces, and various companies have started to require vaccinations for employees, aided by orders from President Joe Biden. Soon, a new vaccine policy will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and it goes into effect in just a few days.
Supreme Court adds five cases, including Ted Cruz challenge to campaign finance rules

The Supreme Court on Thursday added five cases to its docket for its upcoming term, including a challenge from Sen. Ted Cruz to a federal campaign finance rule. In Federal Election Commission v. Ted Cruz For Senate, the court will consider the Texas Republican’s challenge to a provision of the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002 that places a $250,000 cap on how much a campaign committee can reimburse a candidate’s personal loan with funds raised after election day.
Mitch McConnell slams Democrats' proposal to tax billionaires, calling it a 'hair-brained scheme' to penalize people who 'invested wisely'

Democrats have an plan to finance their scaled-down social-spending bill with a tax on billionaires' assets. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday was quick to oppose that idea. "This hair-brained scheme would have the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) penalizing people who invested wisely and compensating people who have invested...
Biden's Executive Order Enforcing Vaccine Mandate Affects Supply Chain, Workforce; National Guard May Alleviate Issues

The current supply chain crisis might jeopardize President Joe Biden's goal to vaccinate the whole country after a major distribution executive urged him to postpone the government regulations due to persistent supply chain concerns. CEO of the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors Asked Biden To Postpone Vaccine Mandate. In a recently...
US Education Department To Take "Enforcement Action" If Florida Goes Forward With Defunding Broward And Alachua School Districts.

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Department of Education is taking seriously the threat of withholding money from the Broward and Alachua counties’ school districts over their mask policies. The Florida State Board of Education has ordered a reduction in state education aid to both school districts by the amount each receives as a federal Project SAFE grant award. Project SAFE is a federal grant program intended to help school districts improve student safety and well-being by advancing strategies to reduce transmission of COVID-19 in schools. In a letter to the state education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, Ian Rosenblum, U.S. Department of Education...
Lightfoot calls FOP president 'racist,' 'misogynist' after vaccine challenge

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot took her feud with Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 President John Catanzara to a personal level on Thursday when she called him a 'racist.'. “(Catanzara) has demonstrated over and over again he’s racist. He’s a misogynist. He’s xenophobic. He hates immigrants and refugees,” Lightfoot told the Chicago Sun Times. “I think people in (Ald. Sivana Tabares') ward need to ask why she is carrying the water for a guy like that.”
