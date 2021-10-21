Takeaway Food Market Worth Observing Growth | Foodpanda, Uber Eats, Grubhub

The global polylactic acid (PLA) Market is projected to be worth USD 5,944.9 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for polylactic acid (PLA), a bioplastic, is experiencing rapid growth attributed to its widespread application in packaging, textile, transport, agriculture, medical, and electronics, among others. Besides, supportive government initiatives and offering subsidies to promote the growth of bioplastics are driving the growth of the market. In 2018, the Japanese Ministry of Environment made an announcement for the inclusion of USD 45.0 million/JPY 5.0 Billion in the FY2019 budget for developing products manufactured from bio-plastics and provide subsidies to firms that make paper substitutes to plastic.

MARKETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO