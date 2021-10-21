CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takeaway Food Market Worth Observing Growth | Foodpanda, Uber Eats, Grubhub

houstonmirror.com
 5 days ago

The latest research on "Global Takeaway Food Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the...

www.houstonmirror.com

houstonmirror.com

Automotive Embedded Telematics Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Automotive Embedded Telematics Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Automotive Embedded Telematics market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Automotive Embedded Telematics industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

The Next 10 Years To Spell Splendour For Cell Culture Media Market (Reach US$ 2.4 Billion)

The Cell Culture Media Market is expected to reach US$ 2.4 Billion at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2029. Tech-driven innovation is the trend that the healthcare vertical would be resting on in the forecast period. With precision medicine being the focal point, extensive research is being carried out in every arm of the healthcare vertical. The status quo is expected to stay unchanged even in the forecast period.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Gallium Nitride Market to Enjoy Explosive Growth by 2027

The global gallium nitride market is projected to be worth USD 320.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The gallium nitride market is observing high demand attributed to the growing demand for gallium nitride devices in consumer electronics. Gallium nitride is garnering significant traction in the market and is replacing silicon for use in fast chargers for laptops and smart devices. In the last couple of years, the screen and battery size of smartphones have witnessed a significant increase, which, in turn, is causative of increased power consumption for smartphones, thereby pushing the market for fast chargers.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Glass Bottles Market will rise at 5.2% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

The glass bottles market survey offers insights into chief growth drivers and restrains impacting the overall growth trajectory. The survey also provides insights into competitive landscape of global glass bottles market, identifying the key market players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies. As per a study by FMI,...
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Turbo Trainer Market Continues To Impress | Top Players - Technogym ,Precor Incorporated ,Elite

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Turbo Trainer Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Turbo Trainer market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Cathode Materials Market Recent Study Including Key Players, Applications, Growth and Forecast 2027

The global Cathode Materials Market is forecasted to be worth USD 27.84 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand for Electronic vehicles in the Developing economies. The increasing utilization of lightweight and chargeable batteries in consumer electronic products is expected to drive the demand for the product.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Agricultural Films Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Development Strategies, Future Plans Analysis by 2027

The global Agricultural Films Market is forecasted to be worth USD 14.96 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing need for optimum agricultural productivity. The growing requirement for high-quality crops coupled with the rising disposable income of the consumers is forecasted to drive the growth of the industry over the forecast period.
AGRICULTURE
houstonmirror.com

Commercial Laundry Systems Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2026 | GE Appliances, Haier, Vega System

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Commercial Laundry Systems Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Commercial Laundry Systems Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Commercial Laundry Systems Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

The Next 10 Years To Dictate Growth Of Mesotherapy Market Based On Organic Expansion (Reaching US$ 800 Million)

The Mesotherapy Market will witness a CAGR of 10%, reaching US$ 800 Million between 2019 to 2029. With medical IoT implying the use of wearable monitors, devices, and various integrated applications regarding healthcare needs, the healthcare vertical is bound to scale new-fangled heights in the upcoming period. This is what the healthcare vertical would all be in the next 10 years.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Academic E-Learning Market is Booming Worldwide with Berlitz, Blackboard, D2L, GP Strategies

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Academic E-Learning Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Berlitz, Blackboard, D2L, Instructure, GP Strategies, 2U Inc, Wiley (Knewton), SAI Global, Cornerstone, Udemy, LearnWorlds & Teachabl etc.
EDUCATION
houstonmirror.com

The Water Pump Market to throng the growth bar in the next 10 years

Various end-use industries, particularly chemicals, power, and oil & gas, are undertaking refurbishment activities of plants and various pumping systems to increase production efficiency. Growing demand for retrofitting, upgrades, and replacement of aging assets and industrial systems in developed regions is projected to drive the growth of the water pumps market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Polylactic Acid Market 2020 Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution Over 2027

The global polylactic acid (PLA) Market is projected to be worth USD 5,944.9 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for polylactic acid (PLA), a bioplastic, is experiencing rapid growth attributed to its widespread application in packaging, textile, transport, agriculture, medical, and electronics, among others. Besides, supportive government initiatives and offering subsidies to promote the growth of bioplastics are driving the growth of the market. In 2018, the Japanese Ministry of Environment made an announcement for the inclusion of USD 45.0 million/JPY 5.0 Billion in the FY2019 budget for developing products manufactured from bio-plastics and provide subsidies to firms that make paper substitutes to plastic.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Business Yachts Market to Witness Major Growth by 2027 | Riva, Ferretti, Lurssen

The latest released research publication on Business Yachts Market is an in-depth Market tracker with a comprehensive evaluation of the challenges faced by manufacturers in current scenario to achieve new growth cycle. As Business Yachts Industry manufacturers have move toward digitization and data-oriented solutions; it is important to evaluate Business Yachts customer, business segments, products, aftermarket services, regions and channels to understand the elasticity in each of the markets. Some of the major and emerging players analysed in this study are Riva, Sunseeker, Ferretti, Lurssen, Azimut, Wally, Princess, Pershing, Beneteau & Itama.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
houstonmirror.com

Process Mining Software Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Celonis ,Software AG ,Minit

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Process Mining Software Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Process Mining Software market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SOFTWARE
houstonmirror.com

Bulk Delivery Systems Market SWOT Analysis by Leading Key Players: Nordson, Graco, ImTech

The latest released research publication on Bulk Delivery Systems Market is an in-depth Market tracker with a comprehensive evaluation of the challenges faced by manufacturers in current scenario to achieve new growth cycle. As Bulk Delivery Systems Industry manufacturers have move toward digitization and data-oriented solutions; it is important to evaluate Bulk Delivery Systems customer, business segments, products, aftermarket services, regions and channels to understand the elasticity in each of the markets. Some of the major and emerging players analysed in this study are Nordson, Graco, ImTech, B&P Manufacturing, RWM Casters & Alaso.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Market 2021-2027. A New Market Study, Titled "Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. Description. This global study of the Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements market...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Health Wine Market is going to Boom with Concha y Toro, Wine RayZyn, E & J Gallo Winery

The latest study released on the Global Health Wine Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Health Wine market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analysed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Gardening Tools Market To Record CAGR Of 3.0% Increase In Revenue By 2019-2029:Persistence Market Research

The growing trend of home gardening and increasing promotion of gardening & planting by various associations and organizations across the globe are expected to be major factors contributing to the increasing demand for gardening tools. The gardening tools market is anticipated to grow significantly in the commercial and residential sectors....
AGRICULTURE
houstonmirror.com

Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market May Set New Growth Story with Ingersoll Rand, Polaris, Yamaha

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Byvin Corporation, Renault, Yogomo, Ingersoll Rand, Textron, Shifeng, Polaris, Yamaha, Lichi, Yika, Xinyuzhou, Shenzhen Marshell Green Power & Eagle etc.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) Plastics Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

Latest survey on Global Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) Plastics Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) Plastics to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) Plastics market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Clear Path Recycling, Clean Tech Incorporated, Mohawk Industries Incorporated, CarbonLite Industries, Envision Plastics Industries, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated, Greentech, Veolia Polymers, Hahn Plastics, CeDo, PLASgran, APR2 Plast, Luxus, Visy, Ripro Corporation, OOTONE PLASTIC, Wellpine Plastic Industical, Fuqing Topway Plastics Industrial, Shandong Power Plastic, Intco, Jiangsu Zhongsheng, Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech & Da Fon Environmental Techology.
ENVIRONMENT

