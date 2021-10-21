CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana ranks as 10th-worst state for controlling pandemic

By The Reporter
readthereporter.com
 5 days ago

Coronavirus statistics are looking better for the country as a whole, with some health experts saying the worst is almost behind us. But while some states are making progress, others are not. Indiana is one of them. A new study reports...

readthereporter.com

WEHT/WTVW

New study shows Indiana ranks among the bottom 10 states with bullying problems

(WALLETHUB) – With schools returning to in-person learning this fall and a child experiencing bullying every seven minutes, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2021’s States with the Biggest Bullying Problems. States on the study ranked closer to 1 have higher bullying problems, with states ranked lower having less issues with bullying. Due to […]
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Study: Indiana near bottom of “safest states” during pandemic

A nationwide study on the “safest states” during the COVID-19 pandemic puts Indiana in the bottom ten. With healthcare experts saying vaccination is essential to getting the economy back on track, Indiana’s ranking of 45th in the US when it comes to its resident vaccination rate is a big reason the state came in 42nd on WalletHub’s study of the 50 U.S. states plus Washington D.C.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Study Ranks Pennsylvania In The Top 20 ‘Safest States’ During The Coronavirus Pandemic

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A recent study has ranked Pennsylvania in the top 20 safest states to be in during the COVID-19 pandemic. The study, conducted by Wallethub, ranked Pennsylvania 19th out of 50 states and Washington D.C. It also said that West Virginia tied with Idaho for having the worst COVID-19 death rate. The study said it based its rankings of the states on COVID-19 transmission rates, the number of positive COVID-19 tests, hospitalizations and deaths related to the virus, and the number of eligible people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The study was released on Thursday. On Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said that 1,502,124 total cases and 30,418 total deaths have been recorded since the start of the pandemic, and over 70% of the state’s population 18 and older are fully vaccinated. Wallethub said the safest state was Connecticut and the least safest was Idaho, with West Virginia being ranked second-to-last overall. The results of this study by Wallethub were a stark contrast from one released earlier in the year, which put Pennsylvania at a 34th ranking.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cbslocal.com

Massachusetts Ranked Second-Safest State During COVID Pandemic

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts is one of the safest states during the COVID pandemic, a new study found. WalletHub released a ranking of all 50 states on Thursday, with scores based on rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and death, and the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
kiss951.com

States With The Worst Bullying Problems

Tomorrow is National Stop Bullying Day, and sadly, whether it’s in-person bullying, or cyberbullying, bullying is still a big problem, and in some places, not enough is being done to stop it. Well, now a new report reveals which states still have a lot of work to do. WalletHub just...
SOCIETY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Now Ranks as 3rd ‘Least Safe’ State to Live in During COVID-19 Pandemic

Wyoming has ranked as the 3rd 'least safe' states to live in during the COVID-19 Pandemic. That's according to a study done by the personal finance website WalletHub, who compared the 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, across five key metrics, including rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and death, as well as the number of eligible people who have gotten vaccinated.
WYOMING STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Worst Economy

The health of a state’s economy depends on perspective. For businesses, the primary considerations may be taxes and the extent to which workforces can organize or demand benefits. For workers, the issues tend to be more about wages and insurance. For economists, the measures could be unemployment and state gross domestic product. While it is […]
ECONOMY
