Chofis, Wondolowski score, Earthquakes beat Austin FC 4-0

In what could be one of their least energetic showing to date, Austin FC was outperformed by home team San Jose in a 4-0 road loss late Wednesday night. As the first team officially out of playoff contention in a loss on Saturday, the team seemed defeated from almost the moment they hit the pitch as Quakes standouts Chris Wondolowski and Javier "Chofis" Lopez scored on the team. A 10th-place San Jose maintained a clean sheet in the match as they inched closer to a last-minute spot in playoffs.
Two teams, one already eliminated from postseason contention and the other on the brink, face off Wednesday night in the Bay Area when the San Jose Earthquakes host Austin FC. The Earthquakes (8-12-9, 33 points) are in 10th place in Major League Soccer's Western Conference with five games to play. The top seven in the conference make the playoffs, and San Jose is eight points out of seventh place.
Austin FC did everything well Saturday. From dominating possession — a mind-blowing 66 percent — to creating nearly 20 scoring chances to playing solid defense, El Tree played an entirely better game than Minnesota United at Q2 Stadium.
Junior Urso scored the game’s only goal and Pedro Gallese made three saves to keep a clean sheet as Orlando City beat FC Cincinnati 1-0 at TQL Stadium. The Lions (12-8-9, 45 points) are now unbeaten in three straight matches (2-0-1) and got a crucial three points against FC Cincinnati (4-17-8, 20 points), which lost its seventh consecutive game — and its fifth of those by a single goal.
With two weeks of rest, a dream team lineup and nearly 20 scoring attempts in the match, Austin FC could have come away with a three-match home win streak against Minnesota United on Saturday. Instead, missed opportunities and an equally boisterous opponent forced Austin to leave Q2 with a 1-0 loss to Minnesota. Austin FC brought what appeared to be their strongest lineup to date to the pitch after their two-week break, including breakout stars Sebastian Driussi and Moussa Djitte. But even with dozens of shots between the two teams, the home team couldn't find their footing in the back-and-forth match.
Minnesota United FC enters tonight's match in a relatively tough spot. Having gone 0-1-2 in their last three matches the Loons are on a skid that could cost them a playoff spot. "We've got six huge games coming up, it's like six cup finals," said Heath.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Júnior Urso scored in the 13th minute, Pedro Gallese had three saves and Orlando City beat FC Cincinnati 1-0 on Saturday night to snap a nine-game road winless streak. Cincinnati (4-17-8) has lost seven straight games, the club’s longest losing streak in MLS. Cincinnati has seven losing...
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Cristian Casseres Jr. scored in the third minute and the New York Red Bulls beat New York City FC 1-0 on Sunday. New York (11-11-7) moved into an eighth place tie in the Eastern Conference with NYFC with 40 points, with NYCFC (11-11-7) holding the tiebreaker.
Despite being eliminated from the playoffs, Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff spent the last four days saying the first-year franchise wouldn't take their foot off the gas in the final five games.
Austin FC’s road woes continue. El Tree lost its fifth straight game on the road Wednesday, this one coming in a somewhat lackluster performance during a 4-0 loss to San Jose at Paypal Stadium, where the Earthquakes scored four times in the second half. After playing one of its better...
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — Inter Miami stopped its six-game skid on Wednesday night as Federico Higuaín and Christian Makoun scored to help beat Toronto FC 3-0. Nick Marsmann, who allowed four goals in a loss to Columbus on Saturday, had four saves for Miami (10-15-5). Higuaín stole a pass by...
After suffering mathematical elimination from the MLS playoffs at the weekend, Austin FC was left with five final matches to – as the saying goes – play for pride. In the first of those five Wednesday night, Austin FC appeared to have none. The Verde lost 4-0 to the San...
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Dominique Badji and Diego Rubio each scored a goal, Braian Galván had two assists, and the Colorado Rapids beat the Portland Timbers 2-0. Badji’s header in first-half stoppage time opened the scoring and Rubio scored in the 63rd minute for Colorado (15-6-10). Portland (14-13-4) has lost three straight following a eight-game unbeaten streak that included seven wins.
NEW YORK (AP) — Thiago Andrade scored 36 seconds into the game, Valentín Castellanos added two goals and New York City FC set a franchise record for goals in its 6-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday night. Malte Amundsen ran onto a through ball by Santiago Rodríguez and rolled...
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sebastián Driussi scored in first-half injury time and expansion Austin FC beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Sunday. Alexander Ring, on a counter-attack, turned around to avoid a pair of defenders and tapped a roller to Driussi for a side-footed finish and a 2-0 lead. Austin...
BOSTON (CBS) –The Revolution have been on an epic run all season long. On Saturday, the idle Revs did something no other New England club has accomplished.
The Revolution have claimed this year’s Supporters’ Shield, which goes to the club that accrues the most most points during the regular season. The Shield is New England’s following a Seattle Sounders loss to Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. It’s the first time in franchise history that New England has claimed the title of regular season champs.
Thanks to the play of their dynamic trio — Carles Gil, Adam Buksa and Gustavo Bou — and
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC will face the Houston Dynamo for the final time of the season 4pm on Sunday at Q2 Stadium. This will be the first of two straight Texas Derby matches for Austin FC, they will travel to the Metroplex to take on FC Dallas next Saturday. The three MLS teams representing the […]
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC may be eliminated from hoisting the MLS Cup trophy, but they're not eliminated from being Copa Tejas champs. Sunday featured another matchup against Houston Dynamo with Lone Star State bragging rights on the line, and the Verde handled business at home, defeating the Dynamo, 2-1. The win shot Austin FC above both FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo in the MLS standings (31 for Austin FC, 30 for Houston, 29 for FC Dallas).
