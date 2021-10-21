Chofis, Wondolowski score, Earthquakes beat Austin FC 4-0

In what could be one of their least energetic showing to date, Austin FC was outperformed by home team San Jose in a 4-0 road loss late Wednesday night.As the first team officially out of playoff contention in a loss on Saturday, the team seemed defeated from almost the moment they hit the pitch as Quakes standouts Chris Wondolowski and Javier "Chofis" Lopez scored on the team.A 10th-place San Jose maintained a clean sheet in the match as they inched closer to a last-minute spot in playoffs.Just as they did in their 1-0 loss Saturday, it was Austin FC who...

MLS ・ 5 DAYS AGO