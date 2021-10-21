CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Braves bounce back to win Game 4, need one more win to make World Series

Derrick
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES – The Braves have shown their resilience time and again throughout the 2021...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Adam Duvall just got his ankles broken by a baseball (Video)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves
FanSided

MLB announces next step in Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave

MLB announced they are extending Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave through the playoffs. Ozuna has been away from the team since he was investigated on domestic violence charges in late May. On Sept. 9, the Braves outfielder entered a plea deal to get those charges dropped, but in doing so will enter a diversion program that will last three-to-six months. MLB is rightly waiting for Ozuna to complete said program and get the charges dropped.
MLB
chatsports.com

The Braves World Series birth means one thing

Waking up this morning on less that four hours sleep was a little easier knowing that for the first time since 1999, the Atlanta Braves are going to the World Series. A World Series between the American League champion Houston Astros and the National League champion Atlanta Braves isn’t going to be the television rating juggernaut that a Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox pairing would have provided, but you know what? I don’t care. And neither do you.
MLB
Fox News

Joc Pederson's brilliant answer on how Braves win the World Series

Atlanta Braves outfielder Joc Pederson will play in his third World Series in four years when Game 1 begins Tuesday night against the Houston Astros. Pederson was with the Los Angeles Dodgers when he appeared in the 2018 World Series and won with the Dodgers last season in the 2020 World Series. He was asked Monday night about what the Braves have to do to win their first championship since 1995 and offered some sage advice.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NLCS
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
hometownheadlines.com

Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports: Atlanta Braves one win away from league championship series; today’s game at 5 p.m. (TBS). Cartersville High football celebrating 700th win.

Truett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Self-serve, drive-through, curbside, Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 7 a.m. curbside breakfast; 9 a.m. inside; open until 8:30 p.m. Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. HIGH SCHOOL. Making last Friday’s 34-14 win over Hiram even sweeter: It was the football program’s...
southernillinoisnow.com

Post Season Baseball: Red Sox even AL series with Houston and Braves win Game One of NL Championship Series

HOUSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have evened the AL Championship Series at a game apiece by becoming the first team in postseason history to hit two grand slams in a game. The Red Sox hit the slams during the first two innings of a 9-5 rout of the Astros in Houston. J.D. Martinez made it 4-0 with his opposite-field shot off rookie Luis García with two out in the first. Rafael Devers did the honors in the second inning against Jake Odorizzi, who entered the game after Garcia left with right knee discomfort.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

The Braves head into Game 6 needing one win, with all of their cards left to play

On a day that had the chance to be the most memorable in franchise history over the past two decades, the Braves laid an egg. Their ace, Max Fried, toed the rubber with an opportunity to put the Dodgers away on the road in just five games, but for the first time in nearly three months — he didn’t have his best stuff. Los Angeles took full advantage. It seemed like a perfect opportunity to shut the door with the Dodgers settling for a bullpen game; however, the Braves still did what they needed to do on the road, stealing one game and setting themselves up to win in front of their home crowd in Game 6 or 7.
MLB
Reuters

Braves advance to World Series with 4-2 win over Dodgers

EditorsNote: w-thru with quotes added; Corrects Matzek’s record to 2-0 in 6th graf. The Atlanta Braves’ 22-year World Series drought was put to rest Saturday, thanks largely to a player who has been with the organization for less than three months. The Braves continued to ride Eddie Rosario’s heroics, finishing...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy