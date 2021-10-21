Braves bounce back to win Game 4, need one more win to make World Series

On a day that had the chance to be the most memorable in franchise history over the past two decades, the Braves laid an egg. Their ace, Max Fried, toed the rubber with an opportunity to put the Dodgers away on the road in just five games, but for the first time in nearly three months — he didn’t have his best stuff. Los Angeles took full advantage. It seemed like a perfect opportunity to shut the door with the Dodgers settling for a bullpen game; however, the Braves still did what they needed to do on the road, stealing one game and setting themselves up to win in front of their home crowd in Game 6 or 7.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO