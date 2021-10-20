25 Best Women’s Winter Coats to Stay Warm and Stylish

A tailored wool coat is a fall wardrobe essential, and an easy way to instantly update your favourite looks for a new season. This time around, the top styles feature traditional menswear fabric patterns like herringbone or houndstooth, a vibrant colour that sparks joy—greyish pastels and yellow are popular picks—or dramatic, extra-long and slouchy silhouettes. Fitted car coats and oversized wrap coats remain popular, but these classic designs have been updated with bolder lapels and new fabrications—many labels have introduced coats made in part with recycled wool, an eco-friendly option that helps divert waste from landfill. From supple, wool-cashmere designs to easy care, wool-blend styles, here are the best coats for Fall 2021.
