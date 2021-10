The program will award the finalists a total of $500,000 in grants to help scale their solutions. As we navigate the tough responsibilities of adulthood, taking the time to prioritize our mental health is more important now than ever. But an oft overlooked group that needs that same level of attention are our children, especially during a time of unprecedented change. Fortunately, there are dedicated advocates doing the work to make sure our youth’s minds are healthy. Recently, Morgan Stanley decided to give these heroes their flowers for the incredibly important work they’re doing everyday.

KIDS ・ 10 DAYS AGO