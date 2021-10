2021 is an unusual year in many respects; LG has stopped making smartphones while Google has just launched what could be its best phone yet in the form of the Pixel 6 series. Something else that is a little odd is the absence of a new S-series of tablets from Samsung, which means that the Galaxy Tab S7 range could see some tasty discounts in the run-up to the festive period. 2022 could be much different, though, with everything pointing to Samsung unveiling the Galaxy Tab S8 series. As you might expect, there are already leaked renders of the tablet that reveal a pretty sweet design.

