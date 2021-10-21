Enfusion Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ: BBLG) (“Bone Biologics” or the “Company”), a developer of orthobiologic products for spine fusion markets, today announced that it closed a public offering of 1,510,455 units of securities at an offering price of $5.25 per unit, for total gross proceeds of $7.9 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock and will be issued separately. The warrants underlying the units are immediately exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $6.30 per share and expire 5 years from the date of issuance. In addition, Bone Biologics has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 226,568 additional shares of common stock and/or 226,568 additional warrants, or any combination thereof, to cover over-allotments in this offering, if any.
