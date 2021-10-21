CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Enfusion Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Business Wire
 5 days ago

NEW YORK & LONDON & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enfusion, Inc. ("Enfusion"), a leading provider of cloud-based investment management software and services, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,322,660 shares of its Class A common stock offered by Enfusion and 3,427,340 shares of Class A common stock to be...

www.businesswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Allbirds Seeks to Raise Up to $269 Million in Market Debut

Allbirds has high hopes for its upcoming IPO. The sustainable sneaker brand will offer 19.2 million shares at a selling price between $12 and $14 per share, according to a Monday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. At most, Allbirds says it could raise up to $269 million in its market debut, targeting an up to $2.2 billion valuation. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRD. When it initially filed for an IPO in August, Allbirds said it wanted to lead the way for a “Sustainable Public Equity Offering, or SPO,” which...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

TaskUs Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock

TaskUs, Inc. (“TaskUs”) announced the pricing of a previously announced underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of TaskUs Class A common stock by certain of its selling stockholders at a price to the public of $63.50 per share. The offering was upsized from 10,000,000 shares of Class A common stock to 12,077,480 shares of Class A common stock. The selling stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,811,622 shares of Class A common stock. The offering is expected to close on October 25, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Enfusion stock opens 18% above IPO price to value investment management software company at $2.3 billion

Enfusion Inc. was well received on its Wall Street debut, as the Chicago-based investment management software company's stock opened 17.6% above its IPO price. The company raised $260.5 million as it sold 15.32 million Class A shares in its initial public offering, which the company said overnight priced at $17 a share, at the top of the expected range of between $15 and $17 a share. Selling shareholders raised $58.3 million as they sold 3.43 million shares in the IPO. The stock's first trade on the NYSE was at $20.00 at 11:16 a.m. Eastern for about 2.3 million shares. With a total of about 113.05 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding expected after the IPO, the stock's first trade values the company at about $2.26 billion. The stock has pared some gains since the open to recently trade up 17.1% at $19.90. The company debuted on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF rose 0.8% in midday trading while the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Enfusion valued at $1.9 billion as IPO priced at top of expected range

Enfusion Inc. is set for its public debut Thursday, as the Chicago-based investment management software company's initial public offering priced overnight at $17 a share, at the top of the expected range of between $15 and $17 a share. The company sold 15.32 million Class A shares in the IPO to raise $260.5 million and selling shareholders sold 3.43 million shares to raise $58.3 million. With a total of 113.05 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding expected after the IPO, the pricing would value the company at $1.92 billion. The stock is expected to begin trading on the NYSE some time after the open, under the ticker symbol "ENFN." The company is going public at a time the Renaissance IPO ETF has climbed 7.8% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has tacked on 4.1%.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Initial Public Offering#Public Company#Ipo#Enfusion Ltd#Morgan Stanley Co#Goldman Sachs#Bofa Securities#Piper Sandler Co#William Blair Company#L L C#Loop Capital Markets
martechseries.com

Weave Communications Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Weave Communications, Inc., the all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses, announced that it publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Weave intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “WEAV”.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Latin American-Focused SPAC Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation (the "Company") today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 12,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants will be exercisable. The underwriter exercised their over-allotment option in full for an additional 1,875,000 units, which overallotment will close simultaneously with the closing of the Offering. As a result, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering, including the over-allotment, are $143,750,000, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

How AvidXchange's ownership is shaking out after initial public offering

Public shares of AvidXchange will account for 13.5% ownership of the financial-technology company, according to a recent securities filing. Charlotte-based AvidXchange began trading on the NASDAQ exchange on Oct. 13, offering 26.4 million shares at $25 per share in its initial public offering. Underwriters could purchase up to another 3.96 million shares, a number not included in calculating the above percentage. Shares closed at $23.36 each on Oct 15.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
NewsBreak
Software
case.edu

Lucid Diagnostics completes $70 million initial public offering

Company’s esophageal cancer prevention tests developed jointly by medical school faculty at Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals. Lucid Diagnostics Inc., a company that produces esophageal cancer tests based on Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals research, has completed a $70 million initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq Global Market; at the IPO price, the company’s estimated value would be $467 million.
CANCER
Business Wire

Bone Biologics Corp. Announces Closing of Public Offering and Uplisting to Nasdaq

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ: BBLG) (“Bone Biologics” or the “Company”), a developer of orthobiologic products for spine fusion markets, today announced that it closed a public offering of 1,510,455 units of securities at an offering price of $5.25 per unit, for total gross proceeds of $7.9 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock and will be issued separately. The warrants underlying the units are immediately exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $6.30 per share and expire 5 years from the date of issuance. In addition, Bone Biologics has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 226,568 additional shares of common stock and/or 226,568 additional warrants, or any combination thereof, to cover over-allotments in this offering, if any.
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Allbirds Preps to Kick Off Public Debut With $2 Billion Valuation

Eco-friendly sneaker maker Allbirds (BIRD) - Get Allbirds Report on Monday said it is looking at a valuation of more than $2 billion for its initial public offering on there Nasdaq stock market that is expected to net the company close to $270 million. The San Francisco company, backed by...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Business Wire

Sun Capital Partners Affiliate Completes Acquisition of Select Interior Concepts, Changes Name to Architectural Surfaces Group

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sun Capital Partners, Inc. (“Sun Capital”), a leading private investment firm focused on defensible businesses in growing markets with tangible improvement opportunities, today announced that an affiliate has completed the acquisition of Select Interior Concepts (“SIC”), a leading importer and distributor of natural stone, engineered stone and tile for residential and commercial applications used in countertops, backsplashes and other related applications. Upon completion of the transaction, the Company has changed its name to Architectural Surfaces Group (“ASG” or “the Company”).
BUSINESS
Business Wire

Blackstone Buys Majority Stake in SPANX, Inc.

ATLANTA & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SPANX, Inc., the mission-driven womenswear brand founded by Sara Blakely in 2000, today announced a definitive agreement for a majority investment from funds managed by Blackstone (“Blackstone”), a leading global investment business. The firm has agreed to buy a majority stake in the company at a valuation of $1.2 billion – with Blakely maintaining a significant equity stake in the business. Blakely, along with SPANX’s existing senior management team, will continue to oversee daily operations, and at closing, Blakely will become the Executive Chairwoman. The acquisition will enable SPANX to accelerate its already rapid digital transformation and strong online presence in the e-commerce channel, expand its global footprint, and fuel its commitment to creating innovative, ground-breaking products for its customers across even more categories. The companies intend to create an all-female SPANX board of directors as they align to help empower women globally.
BUSINESS
Business Wire

Axonics Ranked the Fastest Growing Publicly Traded Company in Orange County

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axonics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX), a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction, has been named by the Orange County Business Journal as the fastest growing publicly traded company in Orange County. Companies were ranked based on...
BUSINESS
Business Wire

Lemonade to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) today announced it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, November 8, 2021 after market close. Lemonade will host a conference call the following day, Tuesday, November 9, at 8:00 am Eastern time (5:00 am Pacific time) to discuss the results. To...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

This Bank Stock Is Up Nearly 400% From Pandemic Lows and Still a Buy

Discover Financial has recovered impressively from its pandemic lows, but still trades at a single-digit earnings multiple. A post-earnings sell-off seems overdone, opening up a compelling entry point for investors. Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) sold off after the company's recent earnings report, but it's confusing as to why....
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

Even with the stock market near an all-time high, long-term investors can still find deals. On Thursday, Oct. 21, the widely followed S&P 500 did what it's done more than four dozen times this year: It hit a new all-time closing high. Since bottoming out during the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, the S&P 500 has more than doubled in value.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy