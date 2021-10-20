CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Consider traveling the Santa Fe Trail

 8 days ago

Tired of being cooped up during all of the COVID-19 lockdowns? Looking for a place to...

lonelyplanet.com

13 of the best things to do in Santa Fe

Comprising a blend of Native American, Spanish, Mexican and American influences, Santa Fe is one of the country’s most culturally and historically significant destinations. Walk its adobe-lined streets or dive into one of its cutting-edge restaurants to explore what truly makes this “the City Different.” Here are the top things to do in Santa Fe.
LIFESTYLE
Kansas Reflector

Statewide efforts to preserve Santa Fe Trail highlight its 200 years

This time last year, Lynda Fort got cabin fever. As a way to pass the time, she started driving along the Santa Fe Trail, beginning in Marion County and ending up in Rice County. It took three days of driving, and in that time she sought out all 67 of the markers in the southwest […] The post Statewide efforts to preserve Santa Fe Trail highlight its 200 years appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LIFESTYLE
Santafe New Mexican.com

Touch, taste, and smell: a multisensory experience at SITE Santa Fe

▼ Oswaldo Maciá: New Cartographies of Smell Migration. ▼ SITE Santa Fe, 1606 Paseo de Peralta, 505-989-1199, sitesantafe.org. Sight and sometimes sound guide us through most art exhibitions. We rarely engage our senses of touch, taste, and smell, sometimes in inexplicit ways. Three installations on view — Creative Residencies: Johnny...
SANTA FE, NM
State
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

Block party to highlight Santa Fe’s Midtown District

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fun and interactive block party is on its way to Santa Fe’s Midtown District. The Midtown Block Party is meant to get community members involved in the future of Santa Fe’s Midtown District while enjoying fun activities. It will include food trucks, live music, community mural workshops, and a site-wide […]
SANTA FE, NM
Santafe New Mexican.com

Santa Fe-area artists plan their own winter Spanish market

ABIQUIÚ — Charles Carrillo wants to bring his family back together — in Santa Fe, on Catholic ground, with more than a sprinkling of holiday flavor. The longtime New Mexican santero, known for his two-dimensional traditional Spanish religious paintings called retablos and his carvings of saints, known as bultos, has started an artist-driven winter market.
SANTA FE, NM
Hutchinson News

Rededication of Santa Fe Trail DAR Marker at Cow Creek Crossing

The Flores del Sol Chapter of the Kansas Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting a Rededication Ceremony of DAR Marker #43 from 1:30 to 2: 30 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Cow Creek Crossing, also known as Buffalo Bill’s Well. The event includes a boy scout...
LYONS, KS
lonelyplanet.com

The best parks in Santa Fe reveal much about its history

Set within some of New Mexico’s most beautiful landscapes, Santa Fe is a natural stunner. It’s also a city dedicated to preserving the arts, culture and the natural environment of New Mexico, which can be experienced first hand in any of its 68 developed parks, 26 undeveloped parks and 170 miles of trails. These are some of the best parks in Santa Fe.
LIFESTYLE
#Santa Fe Trail
Santafe New Mexican.com

Sitting in Santa Fe with man's best friend

Jacob Morris from Edmonds, Wash., and his father, Jeff Morris, stop Tuesday to check out the whimsical “Barn Dog” swing in downtown Santa Fe during a motorcycle tour of the southern Rockies. The two cyclists were grounded for the day as winds began to kick up on the freeway, so they decided to take a look around town.
SANTA FE, NM
ranchosantafereview.com

Home of the Week, 15839 The River Trail, Rancho Santa Fe

Nestled on 1.6 acres of beautifully manicured landscape, this home is the most impressive turn-key estate constructed in the private gated community of The River Estates at Rancho Santa Fe. Rich Tuscan influence with elegant old world style and State-of-the-Art smart technology, this single owner estate has been impeccably built and maintained with emphasis on detailed craftsmanship. Featuring five stately bedroom suites with full baths, Chefs kitchen, great room with “see-through“ fireplace to game room with custom wet bar. This home is an entertainers dream! Presenting a custom rock waterfall pool/spa, waterfall pond, pool house casita, and BBQ with pizza oven, this immaculate estate borders the exclusive Covenant of Rancho Sante Fe and minutes to schools, public services and surrounding beach communities. It’s all here at The River Estates at Rancho Santa Fe. The Best of the Best!
RANCHO SANTA FE, CA
Santafe New Mexican.com

Santa Fe forest officials plan prescribed burns as dry winter looms

The Santa Fe area escaped the threat of extreme wildfire this summer, thanks to some well-timed monsoon rains. But Nathan Miller, the city’s wildland fire superintendent, said the days of a confined fire season — roughly April to August — are long gone. To combat the new realities, fire managers...
SANTA FE, NM
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
ABQJournal

Santa Fe butcher shop adds production facility in Alaska

A Santa Fe butcher shop and meat delivery service has expanded its seafood offerings after adding a production facility in Alaska. Beck & Bulow’s new 7,500-square-foot processing facility on Alaska’s Kodiak Island will enable the company to provide seafood at a much larger scale than before, according retail shop manager Sara Shellberg.
ALASKA STATE
ladailypost.com

Santa Fe Opera Reports History-Making Reopening Season

SANTA FE — The Santa Fe Opera (SFO) reports on the state of the opera following its 2021 Reopening Season and 2021 fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30. Among the first opera companies in the world to return to performances in its own venue in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company presented 30 mainstage performances, held hundreds of rehearsals and employed more than 500 members of staff without a single postponement or cancellation in its 64th Festival Season.
SANTA FE, NM
Only In Missouri

This Trail Leading To A Beautiful Gulf Is Often Called The Little Grand Canyon Of Missouri

We all have our own reasons for hiking, from getting a good workout to breathing in the fresh air. Most of the trails in Missouri promise little surprises – a hidden waterfall, a large population of local wildlife, and flowing streams. This beautiful trail, set in what’s known as the state’s Little Grand Canyon, leads […] The post This Trail Leading To A Beautiful Gulf Is Often Called The Little Grand Canyon Of Missouri appeared first on Only In Your State.
MISSOURI STATE

