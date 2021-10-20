CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cybersecurity Awareness month underway

 8 days ago

The Covid-19 Pandemic has contributed to an increase in online traffic. As a result...

KTVZ

Cybersecurity Awareness Month: FBI offers steps to protect against ransomware, what to do if it hits

During Cybersecurity Awareness Month, observed each October, the FBI and its partner agencies remind you to do your part and #BeCyberSmart all year long. As the premier cyber investigative agency, the FBI works to keep you safe online, but there are many simple steps you can take to help protect yourself and your family. If you do become a victim, contact us at the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (www.ic3.gov) to report online crime.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WITN

Woman sent to prison for social security fraud

NEW BERN, N,C. (AP) - A federal judge has sentenced a woman to more than five years in prison for using her position in the Social Security Administration to direct benefits into nine separate bank accounts that she had access to. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Bern says 45-year-old...
NEW BERN, NC
centraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in November

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in November. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, roughly 398,400 SNAP households will receive about $63 million in...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Free Press - TFP

Mom To Sue After Son Vaccinated At School Without Consent

A Louisiana mother is threatening to sue, claiming that her 16-year-old son was vaccinated for COVID-19 while at his Jefferson Parish high school without her consent. Jennifer Ravain alleged that during a visit by an Oschner Health System mobile vaccination clinic to East Jefferson High School, her son was allowed to sign a consent form and receive a COVID-19 vaccination despite the Louisiana Department of Health requirement of a parent’s signature for persons under 18 being vaccinated, WWL-TV reported.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Free Press - TFP

NIH Director Violated Agency Policy By ‘Intentionally’ Misrepresenting Natural COVID Immunity Study, Watchdog Alleges

National Institutes of “intentionally misrepresented” the conclusions of an August study on people with natural immunity from COVID-19 in violation of his agency’s scientific integrity policy, a watchdog group alleged in a complaint Wednesday. The watchdog group, Protect the Public’s Trust, alleged in its complaint that Collins violated his agency’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
stonyplainreporter.com

COVID-19 vaccination proof requirements changing

As COVID-19 cases continue to fluctuate in the area, as of this past Monday, Albertans need to provide proof of two COVID-19 vaccine doses to access many restaurants, movies, sporting events and other businesses across the province. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wksu.org

At Cleveland Emergency Management Conference, Cybersecurity Director Highlights Awareness Month

The non-profit National Emergency Management Association held its annual convention in Cleveland this month. The topics ranged from disaster recovery to COVID-19 to a growing safety concern: cybersecurity. The keynote speaker at this year’s convention was Nitin Natarajan, Deputy Director of the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. He stressed...
CLEVELAND, OH
KATU.com

Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Domestic violence is prevalent in every community, and affects all people regardless of age, socio-economic status, sexual orientation, gender, race, religion, or nationality. Physical violence is often accompanied by emotionally abusive and controlling behavior as part of a much larger, systematic pattern of dominance and control. Domestic violence can result in physical injury, psychological trauma, and even death. The devastating consequences of domestic violence can cross generations and last a lifetime. Greg Eckel, ND, a naturopathic physician, joined us to share some of the signs to be aware of, that could signal a friend or loved one is in an abusive relationship.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Nigerian National Sobanke Idris Sunday Adereti Guilty Of Elder Fraud Related Violations

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) –  Nigerian national Sobanke Idris Sunday Adereti, 24, pleaded guilty to false use of a passport and attempted bank fraud today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly Priest Johnson. According to information presented in court, Adereti knowingly used a false passport in an attempt to open a bank account for the purpose of furthering fraud schemes and engaging in money mule activity. “A significant danger of document fraud is that it helps fraudsters move their ill-gotten gains through the US bank system by concealing it in legitimate-looking bank accounts,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei, adding, “this not only affects our banks but also the individual victims whose identities were used to open the accounts. Thanks to astute bank employees and the quick work of law enforcement, this defendant was prevented from further fraud against innocent victims.” The case was investigated by the Diplomatic Security Service of the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. Small Business Administration-Office of Inspector General, and with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
PLANO, TX
kaufmancounty.net

Family Court Awareness Month

The Kaufman County Commissioners’ Court has proclaimed November as Family Court Awareness Month in an effort to increase awareness about the importance of a family court system that prioritizes child safety and acts in the best interest of children. Family Court Awareness Month Committee members Veronica York, Judy Bartlett, pictured with County Judge Hal Richards, praised the Kaufman County Family Courts for their dedication to acting in the best interest of the children affected. The resolution states that more than 100 children in the United States have been murdered by a parent after a custody court rejected the other parent’s plea for protection. (Source: Center for Judicial Excellence). They stress the importance of education and training on domestic violence, childhood trauma and post separation abuse for all professionals working within the family court system.
KAUFMAN, TX
Times Gazette

Disability Awareness Month

October celebrates National Disability Awareness Month. This years theme is “Ohio’s Recovery: Powered by Inclusion” to make sure Ohioans with disabilities have access to employment during economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, 5,000 special needs individuals were assisted in finding employment in Ohio. So far in 2021, 593...
HIGHLAND, OH

Community Policy