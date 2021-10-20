Cybersecurity Awareness month underway

Domestic violence is prevalent in every community, and affects all people regardless of age, socio-economic status, sexual orientation, gender, race, religion, or nationality. Physical violence is often accompanied by emotionally abusive and controlling behavior as part of a much larger, systematic pattern of dominance and control. Domestic violence can result in physical injury, psychological trauma, and even death. The devastating consequences of domestic violence can cross generations and last a lifetime. Greg Eckel, ND, a naturopathic physician, joined us to share some of the signs to be aware of, that could signal a friend or loved one is in an abusive relationship.
