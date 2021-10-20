Howat allowed to attend funeral

The Galena Bulldogs solidified their Kansas Class 3A, District 1 Championship with a 37-16 win at Baxter Springs, Friday. The champions will host Burlington, Friday, as they begin the Kansas Class 3A post season with a Bi-District game with the District 2, fourth seed. Team members on the field with their championship plaque are front row: Brodie McNemar, Zane Turner, Thatcher Botkin, Jack…
The Titan Cross Country Team is headed for Fredonia, tomorrow for the Kansas Class 3A Regional Meet. Senior All-CNC League and two-time state qualifying runner, Trey Laurence, will be the lone Titan vying for a return trip to the state meet in Wamego, next week. Trey placed 32nd at the 2020 state race out of 115 runners with a time of 18:17.30 minutes and after finishing 57th in 2019. He will…
Editor’s Note: Jill Simpson Miller is a fourtime Kansas State Girls Golf Champion and led the Lady Titans to three state title and a runner-up finish during her Columbus High School Career. She a member of the CUHS Class of 1996 and the Columbus Sports Hall of Fame. She is the daughter of Ronnie and Mary Jane Simpson of Columbus. Jill and her husband Reed live in Webb City, Mo. with their…
The Riverton Lady Rams overcame a 30-year drought to win the CNC League Title, 6-0. The Lady Rams 35-3 record earned the number one seed in the Kansas Class 3A Sub-State Tournament, tomorrow in Baxter Springs. Coach Kyleigh Lipasek, Kellyn Lipasek, Rachel Wilson, Noel Hedrick, EJ Wells, Maddie Darnaby, Lexie Mallatt, Headh Coach Rebecca Lipasek, and Ashli Ludwig. Front row: Josie Harper, Morgan…
The St. Mary’s Colgan Lady Panthers won their second Kansas Girls Golf Championship in as many years at the Class 3-2-1A tournament in Hesston, Tuesday, shooting a combined team total of 705, 19 strokes ahead of Colby High School in second place. Caney Valley placed fourth with a 786 total, one stroke behind Hay-Thomas More Prep-Marian. Regional Champion, Ali Scripsick, Lady Panther Junior,…
Columbus Titan Senior, Trey Laurance, placed fourth at the Kansas Class 3A Regional, Saturday to earn a spot in the Kansas State race. This will be Trey’s third trip to the state event after qualifying in 2019 and 2020. Trey ran the 5K course in 18:15.88 seconds securing his fourth place finish following a 45 minute, rain delayed, start in Fredonia. Girard Juniors, Tanner Ulbrich and Gavin…
Though a member of the Columbus Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the 1945 Columbus High School football team, Fred Keys, will be remembered for his involvement in founding the Hall of Fame itself. This past week the Hall of Fame lost a driving force when Fred Albert Keys died at his home in Bella Vista, Arkansas. Fred, along with several other members of the Columbus Alumni, joined together…
The Columbus Titans overcame a 0-8 deficit at the half to score 30, second half, points and take the Kansas Class 3A, District 1 matchup over Caney Valley, 30-8, Thursday at Titan Stadium. Columbus won the toss and deferred the kickoff to the visiting Bullpups. Caney picked up one first down in the series before punting it to the Titans. The home team started their possession a little rocky,…
The Riverton Lady Rams punched their ticket to the Kansas Class 3A State Volleyball Tournament with three wins in the 3A Sub-State Tournament in Baxter Springs, Saturday. Riverton defeated Caney Valley, 25-20; 25- 14, then followed with a 25-14; 25-14 defeat of the Baxter Springs Lady Lions. Those two wins sent them to the championship bout with Frontenac. The Lady Raiders won their matches…
Comments / 0