Onion is an indispensable part of cooking to give a rich aroma and taste to the food. However, chopping onion is time-consuming and the increasing number of working population across the globe are demanding quick and best alternatives. Onion powder is widely used in the preparation of various dishes as one tablespoon of onion powder is equal to a half cup of chopped fresh onion. It is primarily used as a seasoning for ground meat for burgers, meatloaf, chili, skillet suppers, and more. Onion powder is rich in essential vitamins like vitamin B and C, and various minerals like manganese, calcium, iron, potassium, etc. which offers various health benefits.This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Use of Onion Powder As A Seasoning Variety of Foods and Dishes and Increased Adoption of Onion Powder Instead of Chopped Onion Due to Ease of Use.

MARKETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO