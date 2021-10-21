Pet Microchip Market is Booming Worldwide with Bayer, PetKey, K9 Microchips

According to a new market research report "Video Analytics Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Component, Application (Intrusion Management, Incident Detection, People/Crowd Counting, Traffic Monitoring), Deployment Model (On-premises and Cloud), Type, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global video analytics market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.4% during the forecast period, to reach USD 14.9 billion by 2026 from USD 5.9 billion in 2021. Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the increasing investments and focus of governing institutions on public safety, need to utilize and examine unstructured video surveillance data in real time, significant drop in crime rate due surveillance cameras, growing need among enterprises to leverage BI and actionable insights for advanced operations, limitation of manual video analysis, government initiatives in adopting emerging technologies to enhance the public safety infrastructure, reduced cost of video surveillance equipment and long term RoI and demand for enhanced video surveillance.

MARKETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO