Lexington and state government officials plus a private developer cut the ribbon Friday morning on new affordable housing for seniors. Oasis at Kearny Creek is situated off Georgetown Road outside of New Circle Road. Kentucky Housing Corporation’s Molly Tate said the housing represents a permanent home where seniors can age in place. “It’s especially important to us because in order for them to find an affordable home often they have to sacrifice something. They have to sacrifice location, amenities, comfort. And developments like this, they really solve the problem,” said Tate.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO