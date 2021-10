Come on, people. Let’s sweep COVID-19 out of this community and out of our lives. If you have not taken the time to roll up your sleeves for one of the vaccines, do so today or tomorrow or the next day. If needles or vaccines are not your thing, fine. Follow the advice of health experts, the how-tos for not spreading or catching COVID-19. Mask up, keep a safe distance away from nonmembers of the household, and wash hands frequently when out and about.

