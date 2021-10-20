CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kelly Clarkson shattered our emotions with cover of Blondie’s ‘Heart of Glass’

By Drew Weisholtz
TODAY.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelly Clarkson’s latest “Kellyoke” performance kicks some serious “glass.”. Clarkson covered Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” during the “Kellyoke” segment of her show Wednesday. It’s classic Clarkson, taking a beloved track and remaining faithful to the material, while still managing...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

Kelly Clarkson's Former Mother-In-Law Breaks Silence About The Star's Divorce From Her Stepson Brandon Blackstock

Reba McEntire, Brandon Blackstock's stepmother, is speaking out more than a year after ex-wife Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce. From 1989 through 2015, the 66-year-old singer was married to Narvel Blackstock, Brandon's father. In a recent interview with Extra, the country music legend opened up about Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's divorce for the first time.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
kiss951.com

Kelly Clarkson Causes A Stir In Black Zipper Dress

Kelly Clarkson caused a stir when she posted a picture of herself via Instagram on the set of The Voice in a short black dress with a big silver zipper. Fans immediately started to comment on her look. Most fans said she looked “beautiful” and called her “gorgeous,” but one...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Reba McEntire Finally Weighs In On Kelly Clarkson And Brandon Blackstock Divorce After Rumors About Her Feelings Swirled

Country diva Reba McEntire may be divorced from Brandon Blackstock’s father, but that doesn’t mean she's lacking in opinions about the messy split between Blackstock and McEntire’s sometimes-collaborator Kelly Clarkson. As rumors swirl about McEntire’s feelings surrounding the litigation-filled divorce, the country singer finally weighed in, remaining loyal to both Clarkson and her former stepson.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
wkml.com

Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Is Refusing To Leave Montana Ranch

Even though a judge ruled that Kelly Clarkson would retain ownership of her Montana Ranch in the divorce, her ex Brandon Blackstock, who lives on the property “seems to be in denial” about that, according to a source. Radaronline reports that Brandon Blackstock, who was questioned about the ranch while...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Debbie Harry
Person
Janet Jackson
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Vanessa Williams
Life and Style Weekly

Inside Kelly Clarkson’s Gorgeous Montana Ranch Amid Divorce From Brandon Blackstock: Photos

Singer Kelly Clarkson owns a gorgeous ranch in Montana, and photos of her second home will give you all the cozy vibes. The “Since U Been Gone” singer first talked about her residence in March 2020, three months before she filed for divorce from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock. The exes share daughter River and son Remington, and the talent manager also has two kids — Savannah and Seth — from a previous marriage.
MONTANA STATE
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson May Have Called Out Brandon Blackstock on TV For Squatting in Her Montana Home

Kelly Clarkson is pulling no punches through her music when it comes to her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. Coming on the heels of her recently released holiday single, “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You),” she has many fans speculating that she called out her ex in a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show through Billie Eilish’s song, “Happier Than Ever.”
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Of Glass
kiss951.com

Kelly Clarkson And Jimmy Fallon Perform Cher Cover, Cher Loves It

At the beginning of every episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly and her band sing a cover of a song, and many times, her cover is better than the original. This week, Kelly covered Sonny & Cher’s 1970’s classic “I Got You Babe” along with Jimmy Fallon and well, it was epic.
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

Welp, Kelly Clarkson And Brandon Blackstock Are Still Fighting Over A Piece Of Land, And It's Getting Uncomfortable

A few days ago, it seemed like things might be getting pretty close to an ultimate resolution between The Voice star Kelly Clarkson and her former husband Brandon Blackstock. For a while, he’d been pushing to get the prenup he’d signed prior to marriage invalidated by a judge. That didn’t work, and the details related to their divorce began to be hammered out more fully. Yet, apparently Blackstock still thinks it ain’t over til it’s over, and things are getting a little uncomfortable.
RELATIONSHIPS
nickiswift.com

Kelly Clarkson Just Got A Huge Win In Her Divorce Battle

This year, Kelly Clarkson has experienced some pretty fabulous highs, and not-so-fabulous lows. For the positives, Clarkson's talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," was renewed for two more seasons into 2023, she is a judge on the smash hit singing competition "The Voice," and she released a catchy new Christmas song that puts a positive spin on her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. As for the lows, one of them is clearly that divorce. As hard as any breakup is, Clarkson is still coming out on top, according to a divorce expert we interviewed exclusively at Nicki Swift. Thanks to Clarkson's prenup — which stated that whatever Clarkson bought with the money she made and earned is solely owned by her — she is now protected financially, and it "eliminate[s] much of the battle over money and property," per New Jersey divorce lawyer Christina Previte, Esq.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Convinced She Changed Song Lyric to Be About Her Ex-Husband

Kelly Clarkson recently delivered a beautiful musical performance and fans are convinced that she changed some of the song lyrics to be about her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. On her daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Voice coach regularly sings cover songs from other famous stars in a segment titled "Kellyoke." On Thursday, Clarkson performed the Billie Eilish song "Happier Than Ever," but Us Weekly pointed out that she raised some eyebrows when she switched up the lyrics just slightly.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Kelly Clarkson is a country queen as she crushes a Faith Hill classic

In case you forgot, Kelly Clarkson is here to remind you she’s a good ol’ country girl. The pop star showed off her country music chops when she covered Faith Hill’s “Let’s Go to Vegas” during the “Kellyoke” segment of her talk show Monday. As fans have come to expect,...
MUSIC
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Star Blake Shelton Posts Cryptic Instagram After On-Air Fight With Kelly Clarkson

We're only a week into The Voice season 21 and already Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton can't stop fighting. During week one of the new season's pre-recorded blind auditions, both coaches took turns poking fun at each other in hopes of winning over contestants to their teams. But at times, their bickering was constant — so constant, in fact, we saw fellow coaches Ariana Grande and John Legend temporarily left The Voice stage on Tuesday while Kelly and Blake duked it out over country singer Lana Scott (ICYW, she wound up choosing Team Blake).
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover The Weeknd’s “Call Out My Name”

When you step back far enough, it’s pretty crazy that the house band on Kelly Clarkson’s daytime talk show spent their weekend working out how to play a Nicolas Jaar sample. Three years ago, the Weeknd released “Call Out My Name,” a dramatic ballad built from a sample of Jaar’s “Killing Time,” on his EP My Dear Melancholy. The song was a #4 hit — not the Weeknd’s biggest, but pretty big regardless. Today, Kelly Clarkson sang “Call Out My Name” on TV.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans Are Bombarding Kelly Clarkson's Twitter After She Posts Cryptic Message

The Voice season 21 is heating up with blind auditions quickly coming to a close. Coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Ariana Grande are getting chooser and chooser about who joins their teams. But according to Kelly, fans of the NBC singing competition show can expect to hear some other exciting news during Tuesday night’s episode … she just won’t say what it is.
CELEBRITIES
InspireMore

Kelly Clarkson Does It Again With Jaw-Dropping “Save The Best For Last” Cover.

On a recent episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the talented host paid homage to her “American Idol” roots, proving once again that she’s the best. Each episode of the popular talk show features a segment, aptly named “Kellyoke,” where Clarkson sings cover songs by popular artists. Unsurprisingly, she always blows the audience away with her unique spin on classics both new and old. But one recent rendition made her longtime fans especially happy.
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Kelly Clarkson and Chris Stapleton ‘Glow’ on New Duet [Listen]

Kelly Clarkson and Chris Stapleton have teamed up for a brand-new Christmas song, “Glow." The stunning, ebullient tune spotlights the powerhouse vocalists’ strong deliveries and complementary harmonies. “Nothing has changed, I still wish you could be / Wrapped up in my arms, spending Christmas with me / When it gets...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy