Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford practiced Wednesday, but coach James Franklin was not ready to name a starter for Saturday's game against Illinois. "I don’t know at this stage, but we’ll see where he’s at by Saturday," Franklin told reporters in State College after practice. "Hopefully, obviously, we’ll have an idea before that. But it was good to see him be able to get some reps today in practice, and all three of them were able to."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO