CALUMET — The village commercial district has seen an increasing amount of activity over the past few years, as vacant or abandoned structures are purchased, rehabilitated and house new businesses. One of the most recent businesses to open in Calumet is the Frozen Farms Company, which opened a retail outlet on Fifth Street in August. The building at 303 Fifth Street, also known as the Paine-Webber Building has been purchased, is in the process of being renovated and is scheduled to open as a business in the summer of 2022. A retail outlet selling outdoor wear is also scheduled to open soon. It seems as though it may be a prime time to purchase retail space in the business district.

HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO