The Red Raiders just suffered their second loss of the season, one that was somehow nearly as demoralizing as the first. In Week 4, the Longhorns made Texas Tech’s defense look like Swiss cheese. Texas scored 70 points, averaged 6.5 yards per play and ran for 336 yards. The Red Raiders seemed to have shaken the dust off their feet, putting together an impressive win over West Virginia the next week.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO