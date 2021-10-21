CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton, MI

Calumet volleyball sweeps Houghton again, 3-0

Daily Mining Gazette
 5 days ago

HOUGHTON — On Monday, the Calumet Copper Kings faced off against the Houghton Gremlins on the volleyball court for the third time this season, and the outcome was the same. The Copper Kings won in straight sets 25-21, 25-12, 25-16. Despite the quick match, Houghton head coach Blaire Zenner...

