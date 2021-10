Pearl City was always dangerous on the volleyball court. With Savanah Brandt as one of the biggest hitters in the area, nobody could look past them ... but few teams seriously worried about them either. But all of that changed Wednesday night in Pearl City as the Wolves played their best match of the season – demonstrating true team cohesion – as they blew past an excellent Dakota squad 25-19, 25-22.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO