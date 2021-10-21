CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

TV Schedules

azpm.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Tiger's Neighborhood Katerina's Costume/Dress Up Day. Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum I Am Jesse Owens/I Am Ella Fitzgerald. Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That! A Plan for Sand/Whale Music. 6:30 a.m. How We Found Your Sun/Treehouse Observatory. 7 a.m. Peg + Cat The Chicken...

tv.azpm.org

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Soap Opera Couple Marries in Goth-Themed Wedding

Congratulations are in order for soap stars Courtney Hope and Chad Duell, who are newlyweds! The couple married in a gothic "Till Death"-themed wedding ceremony on Saturday in Malibu, California, with their family, friends, and The Young and the Restless and General Hospital co-stars showing up to help celebrate their love.
RELATIONSHIPS
WANE 15

Best funny Halloween costume for adults

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which funny Halloween costume for adults is best? There are many ways to approach a funny Halloween costume. You can play it subtle and go for quiet chuckles or shock everyone with a zany outfit that grabs your attention. Depending on the event, it may be […]
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Child Breaks the Internet After Viral TikTok Shows His Hilariously Miserable Disney Vacation

Whenever you see a child at a Disney Park, typically, they have a giant smile on their face and are incredibly excited. Time and time again, we have seen trip reveals that parents would announce to their children, where the kids would cry with excitement knowing they are going to Disney. Of course, there are certain outliers such as “Side-Eye Chloe,” a young girl who reacted so hilariously unexcited to news of a Disneyland vacation that she became a meme that would later sell for over $70,000.00.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
Person
Ella Fitzgerald
Person
Celia Cruz
Outsider.com

‘The Lucy Show’: Lucille Ball’s Co-Star Gale Gordon Was Known For His Cartwheel Ability

Lucille Ball had one of television’s greatest foils on “The Lucy Show” in Gale Gordon. But he could do a cartwheel?. Outsiders, we will get to the bottom of this news. In case some of you don’t remember, Gordon played bank president Theodore Mooney, Lucy’s boss, on “The Lucy Show.” He also would play Uncle Harry on Ball’s third sitcom, “Here’s Lucy.”
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

NCIS viewers disappointed as latest episode pulled from schedule - find out why

NCIS fans have been left disappointed as the latest episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i were pulled from schedule on Monday evening - and replaced with reruns instead. New episodes of the long-running naval drama and its new spinoff have been airing on CBS at the new timeslot of 9pm and 10pm EST since mid-September, but unfortunately, fans of both series will have to wait another week for the next instalment.
TV SERIES
Motherhood Unfolding

Toddler Toilet Training Tips

Potty Training For ToddlersLory Shuff/Motherhood Unfolding. Potty training can be tough but it doesn't have to be! I am happy to say that I have successfully potty trained my oldest son. Since the process is fresh in my mind and we had a really positive experience, I thought it would be helpful to share what worked for us.
Variety

‘Hamilton’ Star Christopher Jackson Signs First-Look Deal With CBS Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

“Hamilton” Tony nominee Christopher Jackson has signed a first-look deal with CBS Studios to produce across all platforms, including broadcast, streaming and premium cable. “I’m looking forward to continuing my partnership with CBS in this new capacity,” Jackson, whose work as George Washington in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” earned him Tony and Grammy nominations in 2016, tells me exclusively. “I’ve been a part of their family for the past several years and excited for the future. My partner Samuel McKelton and I, through our production company Honorific Entertainment, are developing several new and exciting projects and cannot wait to share them with...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Spider#Blues#Cat In The Hat#Odd Squad#Wild Kratts#Pbs#Neighborhood Katerina#The Secret Museum#Denali#Breathless#Neighborhood Daniel#Ari Snow Friend#Big Pond Pumpkin Patch#Pinkalicious Peterrific
Footwear News

‘Squid Game’ & These Other Halloween Costume Are the Most Popular on Instagram

It’s no surprise, really, that Netflix’s new hit series “Squid Game” is already inspiring plenty of Halloween costumes. Fans are already taking to Instagram to show off their costumes inspired by the South Korean dystopian drama, which focuses on hundreds of desperate contestants competing in a mysterious game with deadly stakes. Over the course of the show, the contestants are dressed in simple looks consisting of retro teal tracksuits featuring white accents paired with simple white slip-on shoes. As a result, white Vans and tracksuits have been trending. People have also been searching for white numbered tees and red boiler suits that are also worn throughout the series. A new study by fashion retailer New Look found “Squid Game costumes” in the top 10 for most-Instagrammed Halloween looks, with over 2,000 hashtags already. Other popular Halloween costume hashtags on Instagram include: “Clueless,” “Jessica Rabbit,” “Harry Potter” and “Beetle Juice.” While the series only made its debut on Sept. 17, the thriller has quickly become a global phenomenon. In fact, Netflix revealed in a letter to its investors that “Squid Game” is now the No. 1 program in 94 countries and its most popular show ever.
TV & VIDEOS
News 8 WROC

Best funny Halloween costume for adults

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which funny Halloween costume for adults is best? There are many ways to approach a funny Halloween costume. You can play it subtle and go for quiet chuckles or shock everyone with a zany outfit that grabs your attention. Depending on the event, it may be […]
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cats
WJBF

Best funny Halloween costume for adults

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which funny Halloween costume for adults is best? There are many ways to approach a funny Halloween costume. You can play it subtle and go for quiet chuckles or shock everyone with a zany outfit that grabs your attention. Depending on the event, it may be […]
LIFESTYLE
WGNO

Best funny Halloween costume for adults

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which funny Halloween costume for adults is best? There are many ways to approach a funny Halloween costume. You can play it subtle and go for quiet chuckles or shock everyone with a zany outfit that grabs your attention. Depending on the event, it may be […]
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy