The Next Best Water Activity Kids Are Raving About

Work with your kids to make positive impacts. Here are 7 fun and interactive kindness activities for kids to help encourage the Golden Rule. How much do you practice the Golden Rule in your everyday life? With politics, social media, and the current state of the world, you might have forgotten to practice the Golden Rule as much as you should. The Golden Rule, or treating others the way you would like to be treated, is a fundamental principle that can really help your happiness and happiness in the lives of the people around you. Especially your kids. That’s why you should start working with your kids early to make positive impacts on the people around them. Here are 7 fun and interactive kindness activities for kids to help boost the Golden Rule in your kids’ lives.

KIDS ・ 8 DAYS AGO