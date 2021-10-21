Lopez saves Lee's title hopes

No one was satisfied with the outcome of Wednesday night’s soccer match between Lee County and rival Southern Lee, but Yellow Jackets head coach Brad Wicker was quick to tell his players that they had their man of the match.

In the 100th and final minute of play, Lee keeper Ivan Lopez made two saves with the visiting Cavaliers pressing hard in front of the goal, the final one with seven seconds remaining, and the Yellow Jackets escaped with a 1-1 draw and their hopes of an outright Sandhills Athletic Conference title alive.

