He's called WHAT?! You'll never believe the REAL names of these stars!

By Bang Showbiz
The Sanford Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Zealand singer, known for hits like ‘Royals’ and ‘Mood Ring’, was...

www.sanfordherald.com

imdb.com

You'll Never Guess What Pop Star Vitamin C Is Up to Now

Former pop singer Vitamin C has plenty to smile about these days. Known for such late 1990s hits as "Smile" and "Graduation," the 49-year-old showbiz stalwart, whose goes by her real name, Colleen Fitzpatrick, is now a music executive for Netflix. During an interview with Variety that published on Tuesday, Oct. 19, she explained how she went from performing on stage with brightly colored hair to working behind-the-scenes on music for streaming projects. After her performing career slowed down, Colleen started a production company called Vcr in 2006, where she worked with such stars as Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato. In 2012, Colleen became...
realitytitbit.com

Ari from 90 Day Fiancé's plastic surgery rumours explored

90 Day Fiancé is a show unlike any other. After launching in 2014, the TLC show has now got multiple spin-offs and its cast members are recognised all over the world. The TLC show is onto its eighth season in 2021 but viewers still want the lowdown on previous cast members. Fans of the show were introduced to 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2 couple Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre in 2020.
tvseasonspoilers.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Abby Goes Crazy, Gives Up Dominic After Chance’s Death

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Abby will make some unexpected decisions in the upcoming days. She has come to know about Chance’s presumed dead, but she will find it hard to accept. Spoilers suggest that a grieving Abby might do something nobody expects her to do. This could involve something to do with Dominic. What would she do? Here is everything to know.
fashionweekdaily.com

New York’s Newest It-Girl: Meet Michelle Madonna

Just a decade ago, social media was just getting its bearings in society and functioned as a way to share low-quality images, random thoughts and interact with friends. Now, social media has blossomed into something much more complex and simultaneously lucrative. The market has grown exponentially and is worth an estimated $102 billion – a number that is expected to triple to approximately $309 billion by 2025. With this comes an increasing amount of social media influencers, too. When social media was just getting started, few users were pursuing an actual career on the platforms. Now, however, influencers are everywhere, many with very specific types of content that resonate with a particular group of people. For New-York based influencer Michelle Madonna, her own business allowed her to grow a platform over ten years ago, as social media was just gaining traction.
TVLine

Insecure's Amanda Seales Claps Back at Angry Fans After AKA Sorority Backlash: 'I'm Just Playing a Character'

Social media can be stranger than fiction at times. This is what actress Amanda Seales learned after Sunday’s Insecure Season 5 premiere. Seales’ character Tiffany — who is an Alpha Kappa Alpha “soror,” or sister — wore several pink-and-green AKA-inspired outfits and the sorority’s shield in the college reunion-themed episode, as she’s done a number of times in the show’s five-year history. (Read our full premiere recap here.) But for whatever reason, this time around, her fashion caught the attention of women who are actually in the sorority, who then took to Twitter to angrily attack the show and its costar...
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? The most exciting game you'll never understand

THE BATTLEFIELD — I am now questioning everything I know, desperately trying to figure out why on earth things like the Super Bowls attract tens of millions of viewers, why anyone tunes into the NBA Finals, why billions around the globe are obsessed with soccer. I'm trying to understand why...
mashed.com

You'll Probably Never Guess Amanda Freitag's Favorite People To Cook With

When it comes to celebrity chefs, there is one question that seems to elude many of them — who they'd like to cook with. From Duff Goldman to Buddy Valastro, some cooks just don't want to name someone they'd like to compete against or cook with. Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis might have the opposite problem in being paired together so often that many fans believe the friends are something more (via Cheat Sheet). Perhaps they don't want to play favorites — apart from Flay and De Laurentiis, but tons of famous food personalities have skirted the question when asked who they would like to cook with.
Watauga Democrat

Of course I'll marry you! You'll never believe how quickly these famous couples got engaged...

If you're in love and you know it why wait before getting engaged? Just like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The famous couples all had whirlwind engagements.
PopSugar

You'll Never Guess What Jokes Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya Bonded Over on the Set of Dune

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet on their Dune press tour has honestly been one of the most entertaining things ever. The power duo's budding friendship has been amping fans up for the film, which debuted on HBO Max on Oct. 21 and in theaters on Oct. 22, and the latest stop on their press run revealed yet another hilarious way the two have been bonding. The Dune stars stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Oct. 21 to talk about how filming went for the movie. When asked how they were able to break the tension on set, the two revealed their secret to handling the pressure: fart jokes. Yep, that's how these two got close.
