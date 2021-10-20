CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

A Boogie With Da Hoodie x Capella Grey – Bestie

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficial Video for “Bestie” ft. A Boogie With A...

thisis50.com

HOT 97

Dream Doll Drops Cuffing Season Anthem ‘You Know My Body’ Ft. Capella Grey

Dream Doll and fellow BX native Capella Grey teamed up for a lovey-dovey type track, just in time for cuffing season. Dream’s new single “You Know My Body” pays homage to Fabolous’ 2003 smash hit, “Can’t Let You Go.” The “Try-Outs” rapper shows off a different side on the track, rapping about self-love and the requirements one would need to be with Dream. A notable line is when she raps,
ENTERTAINMENT
loudersound.com

Gentle Giant release new video for Spooky Boogie

Prog legends Gentle Giant are getting in the Halloween spirit with a new video for Spooky Boogie, which you can watch below. The instrumental originally featured on the band's 1978 album Giant For A Day, the band's penultimate album before they split up in 1980 following the release of Civilian.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Loua Lush shuts off the rumors and releases the new track “No Disputes”

There is no argument that the world has been gifted with an awesome new track from Loua Lush. “No Disputes” has been doing wonders for the fame and reputation of Louise Barnard. Within a very short time the song has broken streaming records on multiple platforms. Fans are having a great time listening to this song.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Kris The Shark delivers a wonderful experience with his new track “Mind Reader”

Kris The Shark, a well-known artist, shocked the world by releasing his brand-new song “Mind Reader.” The music took everyone by surprise. Nobody expected such a song, certainly not from Kris. Despite his reputation for inventiveness, no one expected him to make such great music. Kris had an uncanny ability...
MUSIC
thisis50.com

The Solo King Announces Forthcoming Single “Vitamin D” & Debut Album

Solomon Bass V, or more professionally known as The Solo King, is a fast-rising hip-hop and rap star from Milwaukee, WI. The emerging musician creates his beats and lyrics based on his passion for his craft and the many musical influences he had while growing up. We classify his sound as a blend of hip-hop, rap, R&B, and soul.
MILWAUKEE, WI
thisis50.com

Quietus Khan is back with a statement on a new album

Khan is back with a statement on a new album featuring 20 tracks titled, Living Off The Leftovers. The album is based on life experience, realism and feels very dark. The album maintains Quietus Khan’s unique sound; it’s not about one song; it’s about all the content he is providing. As dark as the album is, the arrangement and flow of the album is brilliant. One of my favorite songs on the album is “Bella.” Features Pastor.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Meet Mr. TrapNB, Sig H. B.

Sig H.B.’s music career began in none other than Zaytoven’s legendary “Mama’s Basement”. Bay Area (Northern California) but musically raised and bred in the Atlanta, it was only a matter of time before Sig was introduced to Gucci Mane. An instantaneous vibe created some of your favorite street classics and anthems! These soulful street collaborations between Sig and Gucci is how Trap R&B was born. Coming up in the mixtape era, Sig H.B. graced us with two mix tapes: “Listen Up” & “Trap & RnB”. Sig’s music began to be staple in the streets and in 2015 Sig dropped “Trap & RnB 2” shortly after relocating to LA. This is where in 2019 Sig was sought out to join Kayne West’s “Sunday Service Collective.” Singing with Kanye has given Sig the opportunity to sing and travel the world. All in the same short timeframe, Sig released his Ep “Can’t Back Down” a fan favorite. Delivering yet more sexy sultry anthems in 2020 his new single’s “My Heart “ and “You Deserve” produced by Zaytoven. In 2021, Sig is set to release ‘Late Night Foundations’ on October 27th which is a full introduction to him to the world.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Rapper Tayy Floss Releases Official Video For “E-WAY” From His Debut EP, Gift Wrap

Brooklyn rapper Tayy Floss has been establishing himself on the NY Drill scene for quite sometime. After being featured on Grammy-nominated rapper Pop Smoke’s latest posthumous album FAITH (DELUXE) and releasing multiple singles, Tayy released his debut EP Gift Wrap. The 9-song EP displays diversity between his Drill and melodic sound. The EP also includes features from fellow Brooklyn natives Quelly Woo and Jay Gwuapo.
MUSIC
thebluegrasssituation.com

WATCH: Ross Hammond, “Blue Hoodie”

In Their Words: “This song is dedicated to the inner circle of friends and family that my wife, daughter, and I have relied on throughout the pandemic. As we maneuver and pivot through this time it’s a blessing to have a crew. This song, like all of the songs on this record, was made with a resonator guitar on a two track reel-to-reel recorder. All of these songs use a Freeport tuning (CGCGCD) and the themes are written to be improvised on. For the video I made a collage using a grocery bag and some Polaroid and Sprocket photos from the past year. I thought using physical photos in a video shoot would give the sense of vagueness to the faces, like anyone who saw this could imagine their own crew in a ghostlike, snapshot form.” — Ross Hammond.
SACRAMENTO, CA
thisis50.com

Tyler Trappy Is “Mr. Magoo” In Latest Single

Rising Florida rap artist Tyler Trappy is back at it again with his latest single Mr. Magoo. The eclectic & controversial artist is back after taking a break from music. The new song comes on the heels of songs Dogged Out, You A fool, & Handsome released earlier this year. Tyler Trappy has made a huge impact as a gifted music artist throughout their career so far. We recently caught up with Tyler Trappy and asked him a few questions:
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Dus10 MZK drops debut project “Invasions” as well as “Year One” visual

Moss Point, Mississippi representative Dus10 MZK has been on the scene as a rapper for about a year now. Making his debut with “Five Star”, the MC has released a series of singles that have produced a growing fan base throughout the southeast. Looking to make the next step in his budding rap career, Dus10 releases his debut mixtape “Invasions”. In regards to the project he said the following:
MOSS POINT, MS
thisis50.com

Flosama From Da Trap Drops New Video “Goals”

Bronx artist, Flosama From Da Trap, releases his most recent music video for “Goals.” For the block to the studio he is pretty clear about what his goals are. As he rhymes over an up-tempo beat, he talks about what inspires his goals and how determined he is to achieve them. Flow is known to make fun and catchy music that motivates the people to chase their dreams and get money. As the video unfolds, he links up with his team to discuss and plan out how they will be reaching every goal they set.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thisis50.com

DJ/Producer LUSSO Is Storming the Club Scene With His EDM Tracks

Rising music talents don’t have to find a label anymore to become recognized in the industry. The rising popularity of social media has become a boon to these talents who can find an audience for any creative art from any corner of the world. This has made way for a fresh crop of musicians in the industry who are fearless and experimental. They love to be unique and distinguished. DJ/Producer LUSSO is one such example. The EDM composer has become a well-known name in the clubbing scene over the last 4 years.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Baltimore Record Label, Epic Fam , Shares Vibrant Official VIDEO For “GETCHO!” & Debut Compilation Album

Emerging Baltimore-based record label and media company, EPIC FAM, just released it’s highly anticipated 24-song compilation album titled, ‘Eze Jackson Presents: EPIC FAM Vol. 1.’ Curated by executive producers Ezekiel “Eze” Jackson and Dermell “Melbourne” Brunson, the album was created in an effort to bring more awareness to some of Baltimore’s most talented and promising underground musicians.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

“All about me” expresses Nathan Sanahuja through music

Nathan Sanahuja took the world by storm with his look. His new single “All About Me” marks his official debut in the music industry. The song has received great feedback from fans. It demonstrates Nathan’s musical development. We’re looking forward to more amazing hits from him. Nathan Sanahuja is a...
MUSIC
thisis50.com

UK artist Deemun Drops new visual for “Fake Love”

Off Limit’s Records new artist Deemun is back with a vibrant visual for “Fake Love”. He has solidified himself since releasing his last record “Getting Started” which picked up a few major industry cosigns by networks like BET, Atlanta’s Euro Got It (frequent Lil Baby collaborator), The Source, and more. With over 200k streams on his last visual, this new one definitely steps up the bar. In “Fake Love”, he’s seen cruising in his G Wagon, talking about love and hate over smooth guitar laced 808 vibes. This track is definitely a banger! His lyrics reference the highs and lows of the game, and how so many people change on the road to the top. After speaking to his manager, it’s been confirmed that he’ll be dropping a few more singles while working on his next project. Stay tuned and enjoy “Fake Love” video out now! Follow Deemun on all platforms @deemunnn & @offlimitsrecords.
MUSIC

