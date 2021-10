In what is sure to be good news for Barcelona and their supporters, the club is closing in on a new deal for Ansu Fati. According to Mundo Deportivo, Mateu Alemany, Barça’s director of football, had a meeting with Fati’s agent, Jorge Mendes in Porto and have come to an agreement in principle on an extension. The new deal could potentially see the 18-year-old tied to the Catalan side until 2027.

SOCCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO