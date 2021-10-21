'I do it for the children': Owensboro resident celebrating last community Halloween party in style

Carol Daniel holds up a photo collage of pictures from a recent Halloween while surrounded by candy she plans to give out at her home on the holiday, this year. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Carol Daniel will put her on her last community-wide jamboree this Halloween before passing on the jack-o’-lantern to another family member.

“It still gives me chills,” Carol Daniel said. “I’m proud to do it. I love kids … and I love Halloween.”

Carol Daniel and her husband, Allen, said they started the celebration in the early ‘90s for their seven grandchildren before eventually expanding it to their seven great-grandchildren and the kids in their community.

“From the time they were born, they would always have Halloweens like this,” Carol Daniel said. “By the time they were big enough to do it ... they would help me decorate and stuff….”

Despite moving the location from 1508 Hathaway St. to their current residence 2540 Citation Ave. in 2003, the event continued to be popular, even when it was still in the preparation phases.

“I would decorate my yard and the kids would come by and they would just sit out there in their cars and holler at me…,” Carol Daniel said.

“If you watch the school bus this time of year, you see them staring at the windows screaming at (her),” Allen Daniel said.

Last year alone, more than 300 children and families stopped by to join the fun — just through word-of-mouth.

“That’s the record,” Carol Daniel said. “I even get kids from Indiana. I get them from all over. Even my doctor — I got a picture on my Facebook of him and his kids even coming. I have so many kids coming up my driveway, you can’t even see it ….”

With Halloween just over a week away, Carol Daniel is halfway through making trick-or-treating bags, with each bag including over 30 pieces of candy.

Her grandson, Robert Strunk, is pulling out all the stops by designing the front yard with over 30 animatronics, displays, and lights, while Carol Daniel’s daughter, Theresa Adams, is securing all of the toys to hand out on Halloween night.

Kid-friendly Halloween-themed movies will also be shown on a film projector outside on Carol Daniel’s garage door.

“We’re going all out this year,” Carol Daniel said.

But, Carol Daniel has been putting all her efforts into this annual gathering.

More from this section

“I started putting in a little bit of (money) each year until I got about $5,000 worth (of supplies),” Carol Daniel said. “All through the year, I put money back. My change, my money that I don’t spend on something … I put it back. And by the end of the year ... I have about $2,000 (for candy and toys)....”

Carol Daniel’s work doesn’t go unnoticed.

“I get letters from (families),” Carol Daniel said. “Parents will come up and knock on my door (to) tell me how proud they are of me and how proud they are of the smiles on their kids.”

Carol Daniel said that it has become a family tradition for many, where many parents were former trick-or-treaters and are now bringing their own children to experience the joy they had visiting Carol Daniel’s home.

Though Halloween is typically associated with haunted attractions and ghosts, Carol Daniel makes sure to keep it tame.

“I don’t like scaring my kids — and I call them my kids,” Carol Daniel said. “I like them to have a good time....”

Carol Daniel said that her upbringing in Tennessee is what shaped her idea of giving the community something fun to do.

“I rode around on the hay, Daddy rode the tractor, and if some of us had candy, we would take it out and throw it out to kids if we (saw) them,” Carol Daniel said. “I always loved it.”

Carol Daniel said that she was planning on ending the festivities last Halloween, but Strunk convinced her otherwise.

However, Strunk and his fiancé, Kristen Dillon, will lead the charge and keep the legacy alive next Halloween and for years to come.

“It’s a family thing,” Carol Daniel said.

Even after 30 years, Carol Daniel remembers the sole reason why she kept it going and why it’s been important to her.

“I do it for the children,” Carol Daniel said. “Just to see their little glowing faces. You ought to see them when they walk up and ready for a bag of candy and a toy. You can see their smiles gleam through their masks.”