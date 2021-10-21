Proposed bill provides resources for 911 dispatcher trauma

A proposed bill for next year’s General Assembly session would make training on understanding and coping with stress, anxiety and trauma part of continuing education received by 911 dispatchers.

Rep. Bill Wesley, a Ravenna Republican, discussed the bill Wednesday with members of the legislature’s interim committee on veterans, military affairs and public protection.

Wesley, a 911 telecommunicator and a research psychologist with the state Department of Criminal Justice Training, told lawmakers 911 dispatchers experience a great deal of job stress that can result in post-traumatic stress disorder.

“A lot of people believe, if you don’t carry a gun or a badge, (dispatchers) don’t go through things,” Wesley said.

The bill would create classes to help dispatchers deal with trauma as part of their regular training. Dispatchers receive 40 hours of additional training per year.

A post-critical incident seminar is available through the Department of Criminal Justice Training, but dispatchers would either have to attend on their own, or request to be sent to the class by a supervisor.

Lindsey LePage a research psychologist with the department, said dispatchers who have attended previous classes were surveyed at the beginning of the class, and 67% of them had symptoms of PTSD.

Carissa Smith, a telecommunicator who also works as a mentor for the post-critical incident seminar, said dispatchers experience “up to 300” traumatic experiences in their career.

Smith said there can be a stigma in asking department officials for help with stress and trauma.

“There are a lot of agencies where you say, ‘I need to go to this, I need help’ (supervisors think) ‘it’s time for mental evaluation, because are you able to do this job?’ ” Smith said. “This is a very, very hard field.”

LePage said traumatic experiences dispatchers encounter during 911 calls include officer line of duty deaths, incidents involving children, adult deaths, suicides and officer-involved shootings. The accumulation of those incidents can lead to stress, LePage said.

“I’d suggest many dispatchers are suffering from cumulative trauma,” LePage said.

Wesley said the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council would be required to provide stress and trauma management training for dispatchers. Committee members expressed their support for the proposed bill.

“Your are heroes that are hidden behind the wall,” said Rep. Chris Fugate, a Chavies Republican and retired KSP trooper. “...What you do is very appreciated. “I’m for this bill. It’s something that should’ve been done a long time ago.”

