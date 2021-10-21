Schools tackling truancy with in-house efforts

Since the beginning of the pandemic, school systems have been struggling with school attendance.

They have had much success tracking down most students, but there still are those who have chronic absenteeism. School systems typically place several steps before involving the law in these cases, though filing papers with the courts can be an option if the issue is not resolved, in spite of repeated efforts.

Charles Broughton, Daviess County Public Schools director of student services, said that while the district’s attendance rate is down about 2% from a “normal” school year to about 93%, DCPS is still seeing a lot of absences among high school students.

The district is even proposing to hire a student advocate, should the board of education approve the action on Thursday, to help those students make it to school, meet their educational goals, and hopefully graduate on time.

Jared Revlett, Owensboro Public Schools spokesman, said the district has not really seen much of an issue with attendance at this point in the school year.

Officials within the district have suspected that because families know what’s at stake, and what it is like not to be in school, they are making more of an effort to be in attendance and recoup any lost learning.

Revlett said in 2018-19, the last “normal” school year the district has, attendance at this point in the year was 94%. Currently, attendance is 93%. There are less than 10 students who are struggling with attendance at this time.

Last year was more of a concern for school systems, he said, because courts weren’t in session and students were harder to track down when they were distance learning. Now that courts are back in session, and most all students are back in classrooms, school systems have more of a grasp of student attendance and participation.

In terms of truancy, which refers to absenteeism from school, school systems try their hardest to handle matters internally without involving courts. If they do have to become involved they file what are referred to as Truancy Charges and what is called Educational Neglect, as a last resort, Revlett said.

Educational Neglect, according to childwelfare.gov, involves the failure of parents or guardians to enroll a child of mandatory school age in school, or to provide them appropriate homeschooling or special education training.

Broughton said Educational Neglect often deals with younger children who essentially don’t have a choice in educational matters, while truancy typically deals with older students.

Revlett and Broughton both agreed that a lot of steps take place before schools resort to that.

“What we as a district do, before we ever get to that point, is have home visits and those Parent Engagement Meetings to get some intervention with families,” Revlett said.

OPS families are also asked to sign a contract saying they will make efforts to have their children in school.

“If that step doesn’t solve the problem, then we move forward filing for Educational Neglect,” Revlett said.

Broughton said meetings take place with students, families, school leaders, and district officials before charges are ever brought before law enforcement.

“The last thing we ever want to do is file those charges,” he said. “There’s no joy in filling out those charges. Those are last, last resorts.”

Truancy is not considered an issue for law enforcement, and while the court system can be involved, there’s an emphasis on not sending a juvenile to a detention center on account of truancy.

Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for the Owensboro Police Department, said the department does not send officers to look for students who are skipping school. At most, the department would send one of its school resource officers with a school official on a home visit, if they suspected family members at the home might create a disturbance, Boggess said.

Likewise, officer Brad Youngman, lead officer for the Daviess County Public Schools Police Department, said “if there’s a safety concern and there’s a home visit that’s taking place, we can go with a staff member to the home.” The department’s officers don’t go out seeking students who have skipped school, Youngman said.

“The district has staff that work on those cases, and they work directly with the court system,” Youngman said. “Unless they had broken the law, it wouldn’t be anything we would look into.”

Truancy from school is a “status offense,” which is an offense that only applies to minors. Aside from truancy, other status offenses include running away from home or tobacco violations.

State legislators made major changes to the way courts handle status offenders in 2014. Status offenders are first assessed to determine what services they or the family need. A plan is created for the juvenile to follow, with graduated sanctions if a juvenile violates his or her plan.

The goal of the reforms was to keep juveniles charged with status offenses out of juvenile detention centers. Before the reforms, all a judge could do was give a juvenile a court order to attend school, with time in a detention center as the penalty for violating the order.

Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter said a status offender who was also not charged with a “public” offense (a crime like theft of burglary, for example) would be referred to a family court judge.

“We try to craft orders saying ‘go to school,’ and send them to other kinds of interventions,” Porter said. For example, a juvenile who skips school could be referred to a residential treatment program, such as the Mary Kendall Home, or be sent for counseling or an evaluation for a medical or mental health issue, Porter said.

The goal is to find the underlying issue that is causing the truancy. Porter said students referred to court have often missed a significant number of school days.

“To be a truant, there has to be a number of days you have to miss, and the schools go way past that before they file” with the courts, Porter said.

Porter added, “They’ve usually missed 12 to 20 days before (the schools) file.”

If a student violates an order to go to school, the family judge will look for alternatives to incarceration, and has a variety of options, Porter said. If a student is very young, the court would look at the parents, Porter said.

“The court could order parents to do certain things as well,” Porter said. “If we’re thinking the issue is educational neglect, it’s a parental issue.”

But juveniles of high school age are generally considered old enough to get themselves ready for school and arrange transportation, Porter said.

“They ought to have some responsibility to get themselves to school,” Porter said. A juvenile could eventually be found in contempt of an order to attend school, but those instances are uncommon.

“We seldom find kids 14 to 18 in contempt, but the older they get, the more likely they are to be held in contempt,” Porter said.

Juveniles charged with status offense are found alternatives to juvenile detention, because incarcerating a juvenile has been shown to have profoundly negative effects.

“Now, you’re putting kids in jail with kids who have committed a violent offense” or other serious crimes, Porter said. “We are trying to not put people that don’t go to school in jail.”

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315